TRYX ROTA Pro 120 Black Cooling Fan Review

TRYX dropped off a stack of ROTA Pro 120s cooling fans, which takes us back to better times, when fans were beasts and took no prisoners.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from Newegg and other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TweakTown Rating: 95% Our Verdict A beefy high-end fan with a ton of flow, pressure, and potential noise depending on how far you push. They aren't inexpensive, but do deliver everything TRYX touts about these ROTA Pro 120 fans. Pros Stylish

Scaled performance and tons of airflow

Static pressure is real

Better material choices

Tolerable noise levels at lower speeds Cons Loud at top speed

Expensive Should you buy it? Avoid Consider Shortlist Buy Buy at Amazon for $27.99 USD Check Newegg for prices Buy at Amazon for $41.03 CAD Buy at PC Case Gear for $19 AUD

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

For many, TRYX may not be a company you are fully aware of, but since their inception in 2023, they have been turning our heads with some of their product releases. While we are fully aware of the LUCA chassis and their STAGE and PANORAMA series coolers, both ideas are trendy yet take things to another level.

We never expected TRYX to move into the fan game so soon, but they are rapidly releasing new products targeted to market demand. While we've seen their trade show pieces and read industry reviews, our hands-on experience with the PANORAMA AIO from late 2024 is limited. We hope future products will continue to deliver high-end quality, offering standout features and exceptional performance that set them apart.

Like us, many may not be aware of TRYX's ROTA series. Their page explains everything you need to know. There are 120mm and 140mm options, different colors, and both a regular and Pro version. Of these, we received a box of TRYX ROTA Pro 120 Black fans to test before reporting our findings to you.

Item Details Model F-R120P-NN1M-G0K MSRP $32.99 Color Black or White Frame Material Industrial PBT Blade Material Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Fan Dimensions 120 x 120 x 25 mm Net Weight 166g Motor Three-phase Six-pole Fan Speed 500 ~ 2250 RPM ±10% Airflow 81.32 CFM Air Pressure 3.66 mmH2O Noise Level 30.97 dB(A) Connector 4-pin PWM Bearing Fluid Dynamic Voltage 12VDC Power Consumption 2.64W Warranty 6 Years

The ROTA Pro 120 Black fans we have sport an F-R120P-NN1M-G0K model number. While there are white and gray versions, we have the black and gray option. Two features stood out to us. The fan frames are made from industrial PBT, boosting durability. The blades are made from a material called Liquid Crystal Polymer, which adds strength and rigidity while still allowing for aerodynamic shaping.

Our fans are 120mm by 120mm and 25mm thick. This ensures the TRYX fans fit anywhere others can. TRYX also increased the size of the isolation pads on the corners, eliminating any noises not generated by the blades. All told, the fan and its accompanying bits weigh 166 grams per fan.

Under the fan hub is a three-phase, six-pole, 12VDC motor with a speed range of 500 to 2250 RPM, plus or minus a bit. At maximum speed, you will get 81.32 CFM backed by 3.66 mmH2O of pressure. Noise is rated at 30.97 dB(A). Using a fluid-dynamic bearing, these 4-pin PWM-powered fans draw 2.46W.

Further Cooling Fans Reading – Our Latest Reviews

We love the warranty length, as six years is quite a long time to back a fan, as many others offer two- or three-year warranties. Doing a bit of math, that will allow for roughly 53,000 hours of runtime with full backing by TRYX. The part that many struggle with, cost, is not going to go with those ten-dollar options, as the materials and components allude to a more expensive product. We see that Newegg charges $33.99 for the Rota Pro 120 Black, while Amazon charges $32.99 for both the white and black Rota Pro 120 fans. At nearly $100 for a set of three ROTA PRO 120 Black PWM fans, TRYX has a lot of convincing to do.

Packaging

12 12

VIEW GALLERY - 12 IMAGES

We have five of the many we were sent in this image for extra flair. The TRYX ROTA Pro 120 fans all come in this packaging. A half-fan is visible on the matte-black front panel. While there are 140mm options, we have the 120mm performance fans.

12 12

On the reverse, we see that these are described as 120mm PWM fans with a range of specifications shown, ensuring customers have plenty of information to base a decision on. Across the bottom is company information, along with the barcodes and part number.

12 12

After glancing at the sides of the box, looking for the way in, the bottom tells us where to go. The perforations, when carefully opened, provide access to the packaging and a couple of surprises.

12 12

We tried to be gentle. This leaves the guide inside the front panel intact. If you are aggressive, this information is provided elsewhere. Another layer of cardboard blocks our view of the fan. They mention performance and quiet cooling, and the center cutout leaves us with a view of the fan hub badge.

12 12

With the hole now turned into an eye, giving us a view of the back side, TRYX tells us to unlock a new experience.

TRYX ROTA Pro 120 Black

12 12

The black frame is made of industrial PBT; none of that cheaper stuff would do for TRYX, and they use thick gray rubber pads to ensure proper isolation. Inside the frame are nine specially designed fins, made of Liquid Crystal Polymer that gives them a grainy effect. Central to it all is a highly polished badge engraved with "empower possibilities." To power these fans, they use short daisy-chain connectors to keep wiring tidy with multiple fans in use.

12 12

Stopping here to look at the sticker on the back of the fan hub, we see they are labeled, show a 0.22A draw, and indicate they are made in China. However, we also noticed the sculpted frames, designed more rounded than we typically see, helping flow and reducing noise.

12 12

A version of the TRYX logo appears on both sides of the ROTO Pro 120 Black fans. Using highly textured matte-black frames and shining areas to deliver the logo is a nice addition that adds some flash to a build.

12 12

The other two sides are mainly matte black with tiny arrows denoting airflow direction through the frame. TRYX does not indicate rotation. For those wondering, in this orientation, the blades spin to the right.

12 12

Along with each of the fans, you get a couple of bits and some literature to go over. On the left is the manual, which covers the basics and warranty info, shows the instructions we found inside the lid, and provides a code to download the manual to a mobile device.

12 12

As we finish up before the testing phase, we wanted to highlight the key benefits of the ROTA Pro 120 Black fans. Their chromed hubs, gray blades, and black frames seamlessly fit any current build, offering high-end appeal without lighting. These fans provide a premium look and reliable cooling performance not often found with other models.

Test System Setup

Chad's CPU Cooler Test System Specifications

Final Thoughts

We put the TRYX ROTA Pro 120 Blacks through their paces, and we get a very nostalgic feel when using them. There was a time when fans meant airflow and pressure, noise be damned. While TRYX puts a cap on the noise for most of the PWM curve under normal conditions, it will rear its head when provoked. Most of the time, we could hardly hear the fans, and at idle, it is of no concern, even for those with the most sensitive ears, as they rest at around 550 RPM for us, at 23dB.

Before we get too far with facts and figures, let's put it in a way you can easily pick through. We used custom and BIOS presets to test.

Conditions Fan Speed Noise Levels Idle 550 RPM 23 dB Silent 662 RPM 25 dB Standard 750 RPM 28 dB Turbo 950 RPM 33 dB Full Speed 2205 RPM 68 dB 100% Custom 2275 RPM 72 dB

In that range, the ROTA Pro 120 Blacks offer a bit of flow and very little noise. Mainstream use with no BIOS tweaking, using PWM to do the work: you won't see half the specified values; the fan speeds are not high enough yet. It is right around 1000 RPM that these fans start to show their true intentions. Whether on a 360mm radiator or in front of our chassis, testing results were better with the ROTA Pro 120s in place than with standard equipment.

There is a whole other side to this coin, though. Those of you looking to get the most out of aftermarket coolers must seriously ponder what TRYX has on offer. While they do not add lighting, these top-tier-looking workhorses bring the flow, pressure, and noise once we let them strut a bit. At the upper end of what these fans offer, you can hear them throughout the house, reminding us of the Tt NiC cooler fans, older Nidec fans, and even Delta fans. At 166 grams, they are beefy and well-tuned to deliver a great user experience when left to their own devices, while also giving the overclocker in us that warm-and-fuzzy feeling as we think about what to put the TRYX ROTA Pro 120 Black fans on next.

Being backed by a six-year warranty eases any what-if concerns, as they would simply exchange the fan for you in that time. Simple as that, if it isn't your destruction of it. Six years is quite a long time, and we can see users tossing coolers and cases, giving their ROTA fans a cleaning, and taking them to their next build. These are pricey at $33 a fan, but you are getting some of the best flow in the game, backed with loads of pressure; you just need to make sure you are ready for the potential noise. These are the fans you have always wanted; you just need to get one and try it, and we think you will see what all the hype is about.