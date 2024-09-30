Phison PS5031-E31T SSD Controller Review - Affordable Gen5 Awesomeness

If you want to go PCIe Gen5 x4, your options have been limited to expensive enthusiast offerings, but that changes as Phison unveils its E31T controller.

Introduction & Drive Details

Phison Electronics has a knack for being first on the scene with new and game-changing storage controllers. This has been a constant for years now, reaching back all the way to the first retail PCIe Gen4 SSD - Corsair's MP600 launched in September of 2019.

From that day till this day, Phison Electronics has been first to deliver generational performance increases on the consumer solid-state storage front. Today marks yet another industry first for the storage controller giant. Phison's newest game changer is the first of its kind retail ready DRAMless PCIe Gen5 x4 controller - the PS5031-E31T.

That's right, over 10,000 MB/s throughput and up to 1,500,000 random IOPS from a power efficient, cost effective, 4-channel DRAMless controller. Amazing.

Phison's PS5031-E31T, better known as simply the "E31T" controller, is a DRAMless PCIe Gen5 x4 single-CPU architecture controller with a built-in 32-bit microcontroller. The new controller is manufactured using TSMC's 7nm process technology, which allows it to run cool and simultaneously set new standards for Gen5 efficiency. The NVMe 2.0 compliant E31T controller can support up to 8TB of 3D TLC or QLC NAND flash memory, so we expect to see some ultra-high capacity 8TB E31T controlled SSDs in the near future.

The E31T controller can be paired with flash from various NAND fabs (Kioxia, Micron, etc.) with compliance up to Toggle 5.0 and ONFi 5.1 standards. For today's review, our 2TB Phison-made SSD is paired with Kioxia BiCS8 3D TLC NAND, operating at a 3600MT transfer rate. This potent combination delivers the most aggressive low-queue depth random read latency we've seen so far from any flash-based DRAMless SSD.

With up to 10,300 MB/s throughput, cool running and efficient on a 7nm TSMC process node, as well as our first look at BiCS 8 in action, this is going to be exciting indeed. Will it be the first flash-based DRAMless SSD to attain TweakTown 15K Elite status for both Intel and AMD-based Gen5 platforms? Let's dive in and find out firsthand what the world's first retail-ready PCIe Gen5 x4 DRAMless controller can do for you by the numbers.

Drive Details

It's single-sided, so it's an ideal fit for most applications. Excellent.

Jon's Test System Specifications

Intel Test System

AMD Test System

Because we at TweakTown like to be first at everything whenever we can, we will present our storage performance results for the test subject on both 14th Gen Intel and 7000 Series AMD platforms going forward for the foreseeable future. Because Intel still delivers the best real-world storage performance, (Look Here), our running chart will continue to be Intel-based until AMD can deliver better real-world storage performance than its rival.

Sony PlayStation 5 - M.2 Storage Expansion

PS5 Read Performance

With Sony's wildly popular PlayStation 5 console now enabled for M.2 NVMe SSDs to be used as fast storage expansion, we include results for PS5-compatible SSDs we test in our reviews going forward.

For SSDs that don't have an adequately sized PS5 compatible heatsink or other SSDs where the heatsink provided doesn't fit right and can be removed, we both use and recommend Sabrent's unparalleled PS5 heatsink available HERE.

We only chart SSDs that can deliver a minimum of 5,500 MB/s read, which is Sony's original recommendation.

At 6486 MB/s, this preview configuration can deliver nicely for PlayStation 5 M.2 storage expansion.

Synthetic Benchmarks: CDM, Anvil, ATTO

CrystalDiskMark

We employ CDM as our standard measurement for sequential throughput and Q1T1 random read. In terms of sequential throughput, we find our DRAMless PCIe Gen5 x4 test subject delivering close to 10,400 MB/s. Additionally, at 113 MB/s QD1 random read output it is the second highest we've attained from any flash-based SSD, signaling excellent real-world performance should be in the cards for our power-efficient contender.

Anvil's Storage Utilities

A score of 13,000 is insanely good for a DRAMless SSD. The best we've ever recorded, again alluding to potentially a new level of real-world performance for a flash-based DRAMless SSD.

We employ Anvil's random read test as our standard for measuring max random read IOPS. This test is very accurate as it, at its core, is Iometer skinned over. We test at QD128. At just over 1 million IOPS, our DRAMless contender delivers yet another lab record for those of its kind. Impressive.

ATTO

ATTO gives us a clear picture of what transfer sizes a particular SSD favors in terms of QD4 sequential throughput. We chart 128K transfers. At a queue depth of four, our E31T-controlled 2TB SSD favors sequential transfers of 2MB or larger when serving data to the host (reading) and 64KB or larger when programming (writing) data.

Real-World Testing: Transfers, 3DMark SSD Gaming Test, PCM10 Storage

Transfer Rates

Our 100GB data transfer test is not your ordinary 100GB of data. Ours is a crushing mix composed of more than 62K files. Write performance, random or sequential, is an infrequent operation, and as such, we do not consider it to be an important performance metric in the consumer space. An example being how many times is a game installed vs. how many times it's played.

This is an amazing transfer rate, considering it is a DRAMless 4-channel SSD. It's better than most of the 8-channel PCIe Gen5 SSDs appearing on our chart and a mere 115 MB/s from the best we've ever recorded. Outstanding.

Unlike programming (writing) data, serving data to the host (reading) is typically an important performance metric as it relates to the consumer space. Again, outstanding for a 4-channel SSD and significantly better than any PCIe Gen4 SSD can muster.

3DMark SSD Gaming Test

UL's newest 3DMark SSD Gaming Test is the most comprehensive SSD gaming test ever devised. We consider it superior to testing against games themselves because, as a trace, it is much more consistent than variations that will occur between runs on the actual game itself. This test is the same as running the actual game, just without the inconsistencies inherent to application testing. In short, we believe that this is the world's best way to test an SSDs gaming prowess and accurately compare it against competing SSDs. The 3DMark SSD Gaming Test measures and scores the following:

Loading Battlefield V from launch to the main menu.

Loading Call of Duty Black Ops 4 from launch to the main menu.

Loading Overwatch from launch to the main menu.

Recording a 1080p gameplay video at 60 FPS with OBS (Open Broadcaster Software) while playing Overwatch.

Installing The Outer Worlds from the Epic Games Launcher.

Saving game progress in The Outer Worlds.

Copying the Steam folder for Counter-Strike Global Offensive from an external SSD to the system drive.

Gaming is a performance metric that matters to most DIY consumers, especially for the enthusiast crowd that TweakTown caters to. Now we've reached the point where results start to matter as they are a direct reflection of user experience.

Well look at that. A DRAMless 4-channel that can out-game any flash-based PCIe Gen4 SSD ever made, and do so with unmatched efficiency.

PCM10 Storage Tests

PCMark 10 Storage Test is the most advanced and most accurate real-world consumer storage test ever made. There are four different tests you can choose from; we run two of them. The Full System Drive Benchmark and the Quick System Drive Benchmark. The Full System Drive Benchmark writes 204 GB of data over the duration of the test. These tests directly correlate with mainstream user experience.

PCMark 10 Full System Drive Benchmark

This test writes 204GB data and covers a broad range of common consumer tasks, including booting Windows 10, file transfers, Adobe and Office applications, and startup times for games including Battlefield V, COD Black Ops 4, and Overwatch. Unlike synthetic numbers, this is comprehensive real-world data which is why we use it to rank SSDs in terms of user experience.

Here is where performance matters most. Once again, we are blown away by what our DRAMless contender can deliver. A score of 5,155 here by an SSD with the operating system and 150GB of data on it is top tier, to be sure, but for a 4-channel DRAMless SSD to do, it is earth-shattering. Only one full-blown enthusiast-grade PCIe Gen4 SSD has broken the 5,000-score barrier here, and that SSD is running in a special full-power mode, so we will still give the win to our E31T SSD because it's within 14 points of the 990 Pro 1TB.

PCMark 10 Quick System Drive Benchmark

The Quick System Drive Benchmark writes 23 GB of data over the duration of the test.

Of all the benchmarks we run, it can be argued that this one offers the best reflection of a typical consumer use case scenario. Yet another milestone falls to our E31T-controlled test subject. A score of 6,000 here has only ever been accomplished by one other DRAMless SSD, the 990 EVO (running in special full-power mode). Our test subject managed to up our DRAMless scoring record by another 250 points. Impressive.

Final Thoughts

Phison Electronics does it again. As we see it, the world's first retail-ready PCIe Gen5 x4 controller is a smashing success. And by smashing, we mean by far the best-performing flash-based DRAMless SSD delivered to date. What the E31T has to offer is an important milestone in the history of solid-state storage. It's over 10,000 MB/s of power-efficient DRAMless mainstream consumer storage performance, which we've not seen before.

We rank SSDs in terms of overall user experience (performance where it matters most) as expressed by PCMark 10 storage and 3DMark gaming storage tests. Currently, we consider a user experience score of 15K or more to verify an SSD as a TweakTown Elite performer. Our test subject becomes the very first of its kind to be certified as TT Elite for both Intel and AMD PCIe Gen5 platforms. Impressive.

Additionally, we will point out that the only PCIe Gen4 SSD that can beat it is Samsung's 990 Pro, and only when running in a special full-power mode. If running in standard power mode, the 990 Pro will lose badly. Overall, due to its efficiency, we would use the E31T SSD as a configuration over the 990 Pro on any day of the week.

It's the world's first ready-for-retail DRAMless PCIe Gen5 x4 controller, ushering in a new level of mainstream storage performance. Phison's E31T controller is a masterpiece of engineering and well deserving of our highest award. Editor's Choice.