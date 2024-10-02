TRYX PANORAMA 360 Liquid Cooler with Curved AMOLED Display Review

We never expected CPU cooling to get this far, but TRYX comes out with the sexiest, feature-rich, Asetek-made AIO, and with plenty of performance.

TweakTown's Rating: 95% The Bottom Line The Panorama 360 may not be perfect, but with this level of performance and the included feature set, TRYX shows they are willing to compete with the big boys in CPU cooling and stand up against them. Pros + Performance and high-end feel

Performance and high-end feel + Mainstream compatibility

Mainstream compatibility + 6.5" 2K@60 AMOLED screen

6.5" 2K@60 AMOLED screen + L-shaped display and 3D effects

L-shaped display and 3D effects + KANALI software Cons - Head unit is loud

Head unit is loud - Fan noise can be considered loud

Fan noise can be considered loud - ARGB version win/lose scenario Should you buy it? Avoid Consider Shortlist Buy Buy at Amazon Buy at Newegg

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

As we do occasionally, we run across a random email from a manufacturer that was never on our radar. It happened more often with peripherals and cases, as it seemed the RAM and CPU cooling markets had their players lined up, ready to duke it out. However, up comes TRYX, asking us to look at their first-ever CPU cooling option. At first, we had our doubts, but after one look at the link provided to us, we knew we had to get our hands on one.

Demonstration of the TRYX 6.5" 2K@60 AMOLED screen and its 3D effects

Popular Popular Now: Apple MacBook Pro, Mac mini and iMac with M4 CPU might be delayed until later in 2024

We thought we had seen it all, being in this reviewing thing since the OG Asetek-CoolIt wars, when everything was about performance, no matter the noise levels; it was a cutthroat time of a degree or two here, and a few there, court filings, yada-yada, and the market needed something new. On come the LED additions, tiny LCD screens with lower resolutions, in comes RGB and ARGB, but when it came to adding screens, the options are few and far between. As a user of an ASUS product on the rig, we are typing from accustomed to what the higher end of screens can offer. At least, we thought we did.

In steps, TRYX, with not only Asetek at their backs but with the most outrageously perfect idea of where AIO should be going from here on out. Beyond the 8th-generation specs of the cooler, the head unit gets all the glory in this model. Along with the pump, above it is an adjustable speed VRM fan, which is cool and all, but they added a third layer that delivers users an anamorphic, 3D, AMOLED, 6.5", L-shaped screen to provide the most spectacular visuals of any AIO we have ever seen. Not only that, but you also get the performance you'd expect from something this fancy, which many times is something left on the cutting room floor.

38

VIEW GALLERY - 38 IMAGES

Within the chart we compiled from the box and on-site information, we have one of many versions of the Panorama CPU coolers. In total, there are eight models: two black and two white, both without ARGB fans, and the same 240mm and 360mm options, black or white, with ARGB fans. Of those options, we have the Panorama 360 in black, which, as all of them do, supports LGA115x, 1200, and 1700 motherboards, while AMD users get AM4 and AM5 coverage.

The Panorama 360 weighs 1790 grams, most of which is 399.5 by 120 by 30mm aluminum radiator and coolant inside. The tubes are said to be 400mm in length, but we see nothing of the swivel fittings on the head unit and nothing about the black sleeve applied over the rubber tubes.

There is quite a bit about the pump, though. Dimensionally, it is 115.5mm tall and 92mm square. The pump can spin from 800 to 2600 RPM, plus or minus some, and is shown to be 25.3 dB(A) at speed, powered via a 4-pin PWM fan connector.

A trio of 120mm fans comes along with the cooler; in fact, they are pre-installed. These fans use a daisy-chained arrangement that ends with a 4-pin PWM connector for the motherboard. Suspended on a fluid dynamic bearing, the fans can turn up to 2250 RPM, with 81.32 CFM and 3.66 mmH2O of pressure. The noise level of the ROTA PRO fans can get loud, as shown by the 30.97 dB(A) rating applied to them.

As if that was not enough to sell you on the majority of AIOS out there, TRYX still has the ace up its sleeve. That is with its additional anamorphic 3D display that works as-is, no glasses or anything extra needed. The screen is 6.5 inches in size but is packed with pixels due to its 2K@60Hz display. The AMOLED screen wraps around two sides of the head unit, and with KANALI software, you can customize the look of your TRYX Panorama 360.

Pricing is odd, but we will try to sort it out. We first looked at Amazon, where we were fine locating the Panorama 360. Our black non-ARGB model is listed at $339.99, and you can opt for white at the same price. While still at Amazon, we also located the Panorama 360 ARGB at $349.99, and again white is priced identically. Newegg requires $349.99 for the non-ARGB models but then lists the ARGB versions at $349.99. There is more to the fans than just ARGB lighting, as you will lose performance opting for ARGB. With that out of the way, we cannot say that this is not an expensive solution for those looking to cool their CPUs. Still, for a similar cost to the Ryujin III, we feel that you get a lot for your money with the TRYX solution over others currently on the market of similar caliber.

TRYX PANORAMA 360 Liquid Cooler with Curved AMOLED Display (LP360AAS3MG0K) Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago $339.99 $339.99 $339.99 - Buy - - $339.99 - Buy * Prices last scanned on 10/1/2024 at 9:19 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Packaging

38

The top of the box offers a matte black expanse with gray used to display the logo in the backdrop. Over it in white text is TRAY at the top, Panorama 360 liquid cooler with a curved AMOLED display in the center, and a nod to Asetek at the bottom-right.

38

The front of the packaging is more of that matte black, but this time accented with a bright green. As to what is shown, we see notifications for three 120mm fans and six years of warranty coverage, and they even use security stickers to ensure nobody fiddled around with your cooler.

38

Both smaller ends are the same, only reversed. The bright green splits the two black portions, as the top left will open, while the bottom right with the product name stays put.

38

The next panel we encountered was the second long side of the box. With black used as the backdrop, white was chosen to display only the TRYX logo on this vast panel.

38

The bottom is where potential customers will want to look. The left side tells us this is a closed-loop cooler and delivers a code to get to tryxzone.com while also displaying the model and serial numbers on a sticker. The right side provides specifications that match what we showed earlier. Also, you can see what we mean about ARGB fan choice's win/lose scenario, as ARGB models spin slower, have less CFM, and nearly half the pressure.

38

We lifted the lid, expecting the cooler to be in full view, but we were blocked with more bright green, this time telling us that this was unfolding imaginations, with a view of the AMOLED L-shaped screen.

38

Lifting the green panel delivers the goods. At the back is the radiator wrapped in plastic, with the fans. We see the tubing running over some paperwork, a box of goodies in the middle, and the head unit nestled into a place to keep it safe while in transit.

TRYX PANORAMA 360 CPU Cooler

38

It may be an odd angle to show the head unit, but we wanted to start with its key feature, that huge AMOLED screen covering the top and front of the head unit.

38

As designed, the Panorama series of coolers have the tubes entering the bottom of the block. Orientated a bit better, we see the right side of the head unit once installed. Black plastic trim surrounds this half of the L-shaped display, and TRYX added their name in gold letters over angled protrusions for a bit of added flair.

38

The top of the head unit offers six grooves that mimic the shape of the display, helping to carry styling beyond the flat front profile. TRYX also made sure to add their AMOLED 2K notification, as well as a nod to Asetek.

38

As any Asetek AIO would, this is shipped with plastic ninety-degree swivel fittings, collars, and sleeved tubing. What we did not show is the left side seen in this image. It is made of plastic, has square holes covering the bulk of the area, and is the intake for the head unit.

38

Why does TRYX need an intake? This is why. Under the magnetically attached display, we found a fan sitting above the pump. While this will help keep the head unit slightly cooler, its intention is to cool the VRM around the socket.

38

Two cables will need to be connected from the head unit. A 4-pin PWM fan connector powers the pump, but the lengthy USB 2.0 cable allows for KANALI software control and users' control of the VRM fan.

38

The head unit ships as we see it here, with a universal mounting bracket attached to the cold plate. TRYX opts to pre-apply thermal paste to these units but also includes some extra in case you mess up with the mounting.

38

Removing the paste showed us a few things. The copper seems cast by the bumpy texture around the edges; only the central portion is machined circularly. Even so, the base is still convex to help add more mounting pressure.

38

Specifications show 400mm of tubing between the head unit and the radiator. At over sixteen inches, TRYX goes a little beyond spec. The fittings are typical Asetek at this end with the collars, but the fittings are blocked from view because of the pre-installed fans.

38

The gray and black ROTA PRO fans come pre-installed and pre-wired. These high-speed, high-pressure fans should be up to the task, and the phrase "empowering possibilities" is printed on the chromed hub stickers.

38

At first glance, this may seem like a shot of the end of every other AIO we test, but look closer. It is easy to see that the radiator is thicker, much thicker than the fan. Unlike most other examples, TRYX opts for a 30mm thick radiator over the standard 27mm option.

38

One thing that has stayed the same about Asetek AIOs is their high fin density, which is why you need such fans with a lot of grunt to get top-tier performance. Picking a random spot, we counted twenty-three fins per inch.

Accessories and Documentation

38

The hardware portion starts with the AMD top brackets at the left of this image, which adapts Intel spacing for AMD motherboards. To the right is the adjustable Intel backplate that works for LGA115x, 1200, and 1700.

38

Please stick with us, as this might be confusing. On the left are knurled nuts with grooves around them, which are used for AM5 and LGA115X/1200. The set without grooves is intended for AM4 and LGA1700. The spacers are specific to Intel sockets and use of the backplate, but we also get twelve short screws to mount the radiator to the chassis.

38

TRYX sends along a tube with two grams of Alpha-01 thermal grease and a cable intended for use with the ARGB model only.

38

The user manual is a single sheet of paper folded to fit in the box, and along with it is a card covering the terms of the warranty. The manual begins with a list of contents and offers a two-step process for mounting the head unit for both Intel and AMD, which goes on with another three steps to get the Panorama 360 up and ready to go. At the end, there are codes for KANALI software access and another for the support/FAQ section on site.

Installation and Finished Product

38

Using AMD gear, our first step was to remove the AMD brackets, leave the backplate in place, and reuse the AMD screws to secure the TRYX bracket to the motherboard. As we noted earlier, it takes AMD spacing and opens it to allow Intel spacing and the universal brackets used on the head unit.

38

The manual shows removing the display portion of the head unit, which allows access to secure the knurled nuts. At the top, you can see magnets, one of which is under the tube, and the 6-pin pad used for communication with the AMOLED display.

38

After replacing the AMOLED display over the head unit and VRM fan, we stepped back to take it all into perspective. We might have five minutes into getting the Panorama 360 installed and ready for power. The only minor issue we have is that they seemed to connect the fans backward, as we did need an adapter cable to get the length needed for fan connectivity.

38

While nowhere near as fantastic as it gets, when we initially power the TRYX Panorama 360, we are greeted with the TRYX logo in black on a gray screen. That quickly changes nearer to the post, as the head unit displays T-R-I-X from tiny as they start to full screen as they end and move to the next letter.

38

One example of the predefined options is boxes that appear from the left side. They move to the center and open and out pop devices and characters in a 3D fashion you can see with the naked eye. There is also a video above that shows what we saw.

38

Since it is new, we also wanted to show the KANALI software and what it offers. We can see a Rolodex-style display of full-screen 3D videos to pick from with the overlay of more options like sleep mode, a brightness slider, VRM fan speed adjustment, and a mirror mode, should you need the tubes above the socket. Across the bottom are all the optional things that can be presented on the display

38

If the preset options do not entertain you enough, a customization tab opens up the possibilities. You can do full-screen images with many options along with it, such as split screen mode, which allows for multiple images at once, and, of course, there is a video portion. We also opened the note about the screen, where TRYX warns us that static images can be bad for the display.

Test System Setup, Thermal Tests, and Noise Results

Chad's CPU Cooler Test System Specifications

ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII HERO [Wi-Fi] (AMD X570) - Buy from Amazon Motherboard:

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X - Buy from Amazon CPU:

Memory: Corsair Vengeance LPX 4000MHz 4X8GB

ASUS GeForce RTX 2060 6GB OC - Buy from Amazon Graphics Card:

Storage: Galax HOF Pro M.2 1TB SSD

Case: Hydra Bench Standard

ASUS ROG Thor 850W - Buy from Amazon Power Supply:

Microsoft Windows 10 Home 64-bit - Buy from Amazon OS:

Software: AMD Ryzen Master, AIDA64 Engineer 6.25.5400, and CPU-z 1.92.0 x64

To see our testing methodology and to find out what goes into making our charts, please refer to our 2020 CPU Cooler Testing and Methodology article for more information.

Thermal Results

38

Only 2.5°C out of the lead is an excellent start for TRYX and their Panorama 360. At 55°C during the stock PWM run of our testing, you may find an edge when looking at cost to performance only, but nothing in that chart has a huge display included.

38

The gap widens slightly to 3.1°C from the best, but again, we find the results more than respectable at 61.3°C with the overclock applied.

38

In this last thermal chart, we let the fans go nuts and found that TRYX left us with three degrees in the tank. While nice to see, the noise that comes along with this level of performance is nearly mind-numbing.

Noise Level Results

38

Using PWM to control the fans, we saw them reach only 1031 RPM for this test. However, for those in the market for a silent cooler, that 31 dB starting point does not bode well for the silence of operation.

38

Shockingly, with PWM still signaling the fans, the fans reached just 1173 RPM in this test period with the overclock applied. The good thing is that the noise is only at 36 dB currently, but we do feel TRYX is using the best portion of the fan curve.

38

We say they used the best part due to this result. We increased performance, but nowhere near enough to want to deal with 69 dB of fan noise droning into the office with the fans turning at 2147 RPM.

Final Thoughts

TRYX has impressed us, not just with the enormous AMOLED screen and all the cool things it delivers, but they went big, and it paid off. TRYX could have opted for other suppliers, but they went with the biggest name in the game, Asetek, to help them come out swinging. It is like TRYX ran through a candy shop and took all the best bits, put them in a box, and somehow came out with something well above and beyond what we expect from the likes of Corsair, ARCTIC, AORUS, ID-Cooling, etc., they never took the ball and ran this far. On top of the grin currently on our faces as we see how TRYX steps in and drops a bomb on the industry, we are just scratching the surface.

The thermal results are great. To come out of nowhere and reside in the first dozen CPU coolers in our charts is a feat not many have been able to accomplish. We also love the way they set the fan curve. You could be dealing with so much more noise with the ROTA PRO fans, but TRYX takes most of the droning away unless you need to experience it for yourself; we do not see a need to adjust these fans manually. The use of a thicker radiator is also some help. Even if the fins are still the same depth, with more room for airflow to build before entering the array, it increases performance, and we like that TRYX seemingly took every chance they could to improve upon the current market.

As much as we want to give this CPU cooling solution a perfect bill of health, we do have some points to make. The pump is the noisiest bit of the kit, and sadly, the pump always generates 50 dB. Even while PWM controlled, we heard no difference. We assumed it may have been the VRM fan, but changes to its speed made no difference either. If the head unit could be closer to 30 dB, we could go along with it. We also needed a 4-pin fan extension due to how the fans are wired. We could have tried other avenues, but we do feel that rather than the ARGB cable we couldn't use, how about a fan extension cable? The last point concerns the choice of ARGB or non-ARGB. The results you saw here will not be reproducible by the ARGB model, as the fans are slower and less powerful but quieter. In that case, you are trading light for thermal performance at the exact cost. If it were us, we would have fissured out a way to get ARGB into the ROTA PRO fans instead of changing them for ROTA ARGB fans.

With a six-year warranty, it is more likely you will end up rebuilding a new system before that runs out, and as far as cost goes, we are still on the fence. It is a tough pill to swallow, shelling out nearly $350 for an AIO, but a segment was already created at that range before TRYX showed up. If it were us, for similar funds, you could have the Ryujin III ARGB Extreme with its 3.5" flat LCD at $324.99, but for ten or twenty dollars more, you get twice the screen, an upgrade to AMOLED, 3D effects, and 2K resolution at 60Hz. There is some noise involved with the TRYX Panorama 360, but we still have difficulty finding serious reasons why you shouldn't have one.