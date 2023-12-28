Kingston Fury Renegade RGB DDR5-7200 48GB Dual-Channel Memory Kit Review

We finally get our hands on the Fury Renegade RGB that inspired our non-binary RAM article and ascertain what all the hype is about with this 48GB kit.

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

After the completion of our non-binary article for Kingston, we asked for a set once they were ready so that we could see what Kingston has up their sleeves when it comes to the newer 48GB kits of RAM. We have seen a few variants of this kit before, but all of the previous entries were binary kits of 16GB or 32GB densities and were not built upon the majestic Hynix -M-die that all of the overclockers around the world are having so much fun with. It may seem like we are hyping this up on the heavy side, but when special ICs come along, we have to call it what it is.

From what we have gathered from other manufacturers, in earlier samples delivered to us, there has yet to be a set of 48GB Hynix-based modules that we have not thoroughly enjoyed messing with. As an overclocker and part of our job, we like to have as much fun as possible while working to bring you what we find. However, when buying a new DDR5, you are looking for the best XMP/EXPO performance you can get for the money. That is the metric we judge most of the points upon when we look at performance. Overclocking gets some merit in that mix, but the point of RAM is to be fast at what it does and look pretty second. Many manufacturers have struck a nice balance with both, and we hope Kingston can follow suit.

We have the latest RAM from Kingston, the Fury Renegade RGB DDR5-7200 in their latest 48GB kit, and a new system to test them on. For those looking for the most current of comparisons, we have upped our game and upgraded some important components to stay current. Kingston has their best chance to put the right foot forward as they deliver this pre-hyped set of DDR5 to see if they can still compete on the big stage and provide what the customers desire.

In the 48GB segment of Fury Renegade RGB, we see that three speeds are available for this spec, where you can choose 6000 MT/s, 6400MT/s, or ours, which are 7200 MT/s. All 48GB kits ship in black; white is not a current option. The KF572C38RSAK2-48 part number makes it easy to glean most of the information from it, where we see Kingston Fury with 7200 MHz set to the XMP, with CAS38 used as the primary timing. RSAK2 means K for black and 2 for two sticks, with -48 as the shared density.

On a deeper level, we see that the heat spreaders are black but contain a nearly 50-50 split between the number of visible black surfaces and the machined aluminum, which is exposing its silver color. As mentioned above, our kit comes with its XMP/EXPO profiles set to 7200 MT/s with 38-44-44-105 2T timings, which are loose, but compatibility is a concern supporting both camps. The Fury Renegade RGB requires 1.45 VDIMM for proper functionality. Measuring 133.49mm long, just 44.1mm tall, and 8.15mm tall, they should not be an issue under most coolers, and when next to a head unit or water block, their RGB illumination is fully visible. Each stick weighed 52.2 grams, meaning more aluminum was used to keep these sticks cooler than some others. Lastly, you will find that the Kingston Fury Renegade lineup is backed with a lifetime warranty.

Pricing varies wildly depending on where you choose to do your business online. Newegg lists them, but they are tougher to find without directly looking for them by part number. However, they came with a $299.99 price tag once we found them, listed as sold by Newegg. For some reason, Kingston does not seem to keep updated on Amazon, and they do not list any 48GB kits sold directly by Kingston or Amazon. However, if you shop them no matter what, we did locate a set appearing to ship from the UK, with an astounding $424.26 price tag. Sticking with the Newegg listing as the basis of cost, compared to the rest of the market, ranging from $209.99 to $309.99 for 48GB of 7200 MT/s, you can already tell that Kingston is asking top dollar. We hope it has the performance backing to warrant such pricing.

Packaging and Kingston Fury Renegade RGB

In the same box other Fury Renegade RGB have shipped in, we get this new set of 48GB worth of 7200 MT/s DDR5 from Kingston. Not only does the black and white grab your eyes, but the pinstriping in gray matches the heat spreaders as it draws your eyes to the illuminated RAM stick in the center. Near the bottom, we see mentions of synchronization and an Intel and AMD flag, meaning XMP and EXPO are supported with these modules.

Flipping the packaging around, our initial glance went to the four sticks of Fury Renegade RGB illuminated on that motherboard at the top. We then move down to the name and sync methods before noticing the mention of free technical support and the product sticker with all of the kit information inside the box.

As many do, Kingston opts for clear plastic, formed to transport the RAM securely without it moving around. Also used as the anti-static measure in packaging, it allows our Fury Renegade RGB to be in perfect form, ready for the following images.

Kingston's Fury Renegade RGB has a black base layer for the heart spreader's deeper sections. The raised portions are machined with an exposed brushed surface, highlighting the angled cut FURY in the middle. Kingston and DDR5 are applied with white paint, while the renegade name is delivered in black to contrast the natural aluminum. Also inside the box were the warranty and installation guide and a sticker. We love stickers.

On the reverse, it lacks the painted-on names and machined FURY in the center, as it gets replaced with the sticker. We get the part number for the set, voltage, that it is made in Taiwan, and that if you remove the sticker, you void their warranty.

From a slightly different angle, you can see more of the fine detail that Kingston has used to up the styling of their FURY line to others. Not only are the black sections outlined with grooves and raised lips, but the finish is matte. We can see the cuts in the FURY name much better, and we love how the brushed aluminum and diffuser reflect shapes, delivering a well-finished overall aesthetic.

With step angles at both ends, the diffusers follow the design of the spreaders but leave a somewhat level section across the middle of the RAM. Kingston took the opportunity for branding here and applied the FURY with black paint to easily be seen with the RGB in full effect.

While we did remove the screws and open the DDR5 for this image, we did so after testing. More on that in a bit. Kingston uses thermal tape on the ICs, a thermal pad for the PMIC, and more tape for the side of the diffusers. We find SK Hynix H5CGD8MGBD ICs on the PCB, meaning Hynix M-die. However, doing this to these Kingston sticks damaged them, so we strongly advise looking in your BIOS or using software to verify the IC. Kingston does not condone opening them just because they have screws in the heat spreaders.

The Thaiphoon burner readout gives us the manufacturer, part number, speed grade, and production date in the left column. In the middle is the Hynix M-die with the XMP profile lower down that column. The right column says Montage Technology made the SPD hub, but from a previous image, we saw a Richtek 0P=AC chip under the spreader.

We have also decided to add the Mem TweakIT screenshot, as we tend to say things like the secondaries or tertiaries played into this or that. Well, now there is a visual representation of what we mean. Things like the tRFC, tREFi, and a few of the tertiaries are constantly moving.

To get us in the mood for many hours of testing, we will leave you with our kit of Fury Renegade RGB, illuminated in full glory, inserted into our new Apex Encore to get the best from each kit and have better potential to take DDR5 further than 4-DIMM layouts with our overclocking attempts.

Test System Details

To obtain the Intel CPU-Z screenshots, you will see directly following this image; this is the system we used to do it, as well as to get the results seen in the following pages. We have gratitude for Intel, be quiet!, MSI, EKWB, and Sabrent. Thank you for supporting us with this venture. Detailed specifications of the system can be found below.

26 26

As we expected to see when we enabled XMP on our APEX Encore, The Kingston Fury Renegade RGB got us into Windows with the speed set to 7200 MHz with 38-44-44-105 2T timings. As to the voltages our motherboard sets, VDIMM was set to 1.45V with high voltage for RAM enabled, while the SA used 1.233V, and our MC changed to 1.296V.

26 26

After completing the XMP testing, we took the Fury Renegade RGB on a ride to lower the timings. Funny enough, we left the voltages as set with the XMP profile to get these results, and when we hit the extent of the timings, no additional voltage on the parameters helped with our quest. Ultimately, our Fury Renegade RGB was tuned to run 7200 MHz with 32-42-42-105 2T timings.

26 26

We then looked for more raw speed for the Renegade RGB. In this pursuit, we landed at 7600 MHz while using the XMP profile to set the voltages and timings. Again, voltage adjustments did not affect our maximum speed, so our overclocking was done simply without much effort.

Chad's Intel DDR5 Dual-Channel Test System Specifications

Intel Performance

26 26

Along with some other applicants from the past, we tested the Fury Renegade RGB. Our sample's AIDA 64 read performance shows that XMP results fall behind the slower Corsair option, but the 106,295 MB/s is nothing to laugh at. We lost 200 MB/s opting for lower timings, but at 7600 MHz, performance picks up another 6974 MB/s over XMP.

26 26

Looking at the write portion of the testing, we find the 90,587 MB/s from the Fury Renegade RGB are behind Corsair with their slower entry. Reducing the timings improved results, netting a 993 MB/s improvement. More speed is where it's at here, with the gap from XMP widening to a 5359 MB/s boost at 7600 MHz.

26 26

Corsair kept their stance with copy performance, still outpacing the Kingston Fury. XMP settings deliver 95.316 MB/s out of the box. With some tuning, we increased bandwidth 988 MB/s with lowered timings, but again, more speed tops the chart, with a 5153 MB/s bonus for changing the memory speed in BIOS, nothing else.

26 26

Latency is not that good, as this chart illustrates. Corsair, G.Skill, and even Colorful delivered RAM with better latency; however, 69ns is still much better than some at the bottom of the chart. We got little benefit from reducing the timings, but we did make some headway by increasing the speed to get the latency down to 66ns.

26 26

Super Pi tests the entire package, meaning it takes speed and timings to make it to the top, and that is why we see G.Skill, Corsair, Colorful, and TEAM ahead of Kingston this round. Compatibility for both camps and the decisions that go into it is why the XMP results are so low. We could get ahead of TEAM with the Fury Renegade RGB, but the time to complete varies by four and a half seconds from XMP results to our best time on the Kingston memory.

26 26

PCMark 10 slams the Fury Renegade down to third from the bottom of all the kits tested. While that is not a good start, we drastically improved the XMP results with our overclocking, putting Kingston where it should have been out of the box.

26 26

If compressing files is your jam, the performance of the Fury Renegade RGB is good but not great. Performance isn't bad. Kingston is within ten seconds of the lead, but the chart, like the previous one, is scaled by speed. We got some time back with overclocking, where lowered timings get us three and a half seconds back for nearly 8GB of data, but more speed completes the task 8.2 seconds faster than the XMP.

26 26

Handbrake left the Kingston kit closer to the chart's least favorable results than the top. Outside of the Colorful kit, all scores are scaled with speed increases, but at 7200MHz, Kingston sits near the bottom. Even though, by speed alone, the Fury should have scored in the lower 620s, they are still surpassed by slower options from G.Skill, Corsair, and Colorful.

Final Thoughts

Kingston's 48GB density segment adoption is a visually appealing experience. A lot of their R&D money went into styling, which is obvious. Mixing matte black with brushed aluminum, machined FURY in the center, and brutish angles all over, even found in the diffuser, all come together to make an aesthetically pleasing presentation. Once the RGB illumination kicks in, with the Infrared Sync in play, the sticks stay in sync with the motherboard and each other. The lighting is bright, and the color shifts are smooth without hotspots. Only a select few manufacturers deliver lighting with so much thought, delivering everything you want in RGB without any pitfalls.

We hate to say this, but the train starts to apply its brakes once past the visuals. Performance is not horrible by any means. Kingston always beat the JDEC standard in our charts, and while it did not scale as others did in certain metrics, it never landed dead last. However, as good as they look, we feel disappointed with the performance results. Our overclocking application improves upon what XMP delivered most of the time, but it needs that increase in speed to provide the placements we expected from a set of 7200 MT/s RAM. Otherwise, why not settle for some 4800 MT/ or 6000 MT/s stuff, which is also more affordable.

Speaking of overclocking, Kingston has delivered the most painless way of doing it. These sticks offer all they have simply by enabling XMP and leaving it alone mostly. All we did was hop into the timings section and lower the main three to see where it bottomed out. Added voltage gained us nothing in this attempt. The same goes for the added speed. Leavi9ng the voltages as they are and changing the RAM speed got us to 7600 MHz without any hassles. We will give them this, and while it has little bearing on the scores, it is a feather in Kingston's cap, even if it was unintentional.

While stunning and will fit nearly any theme, the odds are stacked against the Fury Renegade RGB to obtain our recommendation. The last nail in that coffin is the cost. Considering you can enter this segment with 48GB of 7200 MT/s DDR5 for around $200, it taints the best pricing we saw of $299.99 at Newegg. If you have to buy these based on visual appeal, go for them; they are stunning. However, don't compare benchmarks with your buddies; you may be disappointed. For what RAM is intended, performance comes first for us, and the Fury Renegade RGB does not deliver as expected when scaled against other slower kits.