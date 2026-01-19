Patriot Viper Venom RGB DDR5-6400 UDIMM 32GB Dual-Channel Memory Kit Review

These Viper Venom RGB may be more mainstream, yet they bring strong performance, flexibility, and still come in with the lowest price in class.

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

Anyone who has considered Patriot RAM for their builds has run across the Viper Venom series at some point, as it has been around for a few generations of kits now. A few things we have noticed about the Venom kits are that they always hug the lower end of pricing, they often perform stronger than one might expect, and the speed range of the Venom line aligns with what mainstream users are looking for. Compatibility is always something to consider, and if, for some reason, you cannot run these with their box specifications, Patriot ensures you have more options to get the best from the kit under all conditions.

By now, we are aware of the Viper Venoms' angular shapes and the mix of matte black and silver on the heat spreaders, with bold pops of bright red at both ends. The only thing to make it better is RGB, and we got that too. With mainstream speeds and a multitude of densities to choose from, we land somewhere in the middle with a set we think has what it takes to make you ponder a new set of DDR5 in this screwed-up situation we are currently experiencing.

Enough with the history lesson and a bit about what we have; let's just dive in. The Patriot Viper Venom RGB hit the labs with decent specifications, but impressive performance against the others in our charts. This set of Viper Venom may not grab your attention at first, but we urge you to give it a chance. Whether AMD or Intel, the balance and performance are here; you just need to obtain a set to get this sort of love from your system.

Item Details Model PVVR532G640C32K MSRP $349.99 Memory Type DDR5 Form Factor UDIMM Color Black & Silver Heat Spreader Aluminum Capacity 16GB per DIMM JEDEC 4800 MT/s 40-40-40-77 2T @ 1.10V XMP 1 6400 MT/s 32-40-40-84 2T @ 1.40V XMP 2 6200 MT/s 40-40-40-76 2T @ 1.35V XMP 3 6000 MT/s 36-36-36-76 2T @ 1.35V Dimensions 137.8 x 43.2 x 7.25mm Weight 51.8 grams Warranty Limited Lifetime

Our set of PVVR532G640C32K from Patriot is DDR5 UDIMM with hefty aluminum heat spreaders painted matte black, then textured silver sections applied, making a visually striking set already. Patriot also opts for bright red paint to apply the Viper logo and the Venom name, further enhancing the contrast on each of these 16GB modules.

If you clear the CMOS but do not enable XMP, the kit will post and run at 4800 MT/s with 40-40-40-77 2T timings at 1.10V. The first XMP slot is set to 6400 MT/s with 32-40-40-84 2T timings, requiring 1.40V. There are also two other options programmed for the other slots. One is at 6200 MT/s with 40-40-40 timings, while the other is 6000 MT/s with 36-36-36 timings, both using 1.35V.

At 137.8 millimeters long, we see no issues, but the 43.2-millimeter height could be an issue with some CPU air coolers. The Venom we have is 7.2 millimeters thick, yet somehow Patriot raises the overall weight to 51.8 grams, suggesting more aluminum to dissipate heat, whispering to us to overclock them and see if it helps.

Patriot offers a limited lifetime warranty on all their RAM that we have tested, which is great, but we still must deal with the part of the conversation that everyone rolls their eyes at currently, the cost. With the market what it is, we look at pricing, and always have, as to how it stands in the current market, and again, Patriot isn't trying to gouge anyone with their products. In the DDR5 class at 6400 MT/s with CAS32 and 32GB density, we found another affordable option: some Kingbank non-RGB stuff, which was only $10 less than the kit we have. At $349.99, Patriot is right at the bottom of the cost segment, which only makes us like this Viper Venom RGB set that much more.

Packaging and Patriot Viper Venom RGB UDIMM

As all Viper Venom sets do, this set shipped in a matte-black box with wisps of smoke behind the logo and RAM. While the bottom-left mentions the RGB capabilities, the top-right shows the density and speed.

Around back, we find mentions of RGB, DDR5 tech, and compatibility with the latest platforms, before noting that this is a DDR5 performance UDIMM. RGB rings surround the cutouts, allowing us to see the sticks, while the code, addresses, etc., are listed on the left.

Cardboard is not enough to keep RAM safe and free from static discharge, which is why Patriot continues to use this clamshell packaging inside their boxes. Not only does it hold the RAM in place to reduce damage to finishes, but it is also a tried-and-true method.

Our Viper Venom RGB consists of an aluminum spreader over the black PCB. The spreaders are painted matte black, with a red Viper logo on the left. Enhancing the angular body lines, the silver portion of the spreader leaves room for the Viper name, while also upping the contrast.

On the back, the product sticker is centered and shows the part number, type, density, speed, CAS, voltage, and serial number. Otherwise, it visually matches the front.

Earlier, it may have been tougher to see the body lines, but at this angle, the light plays to our advantage, creating shadows that define details on the matte-black surface. The toothed pattern at the top is a mix of black and silver aluminum tabs that end at thicker sections of the diffuser.

Speaking of the diffuser, it is milky white currently, with Viper painted red in the middle. The ends and edges are angled, yet this diffuser is mostly flat along its length.

Removing the heat spreader reveals a thermal pad on the PMIC and thermal tape on the ICs, improving heat transfer. While the SK Hynix ICs are whitewashed, software reveals ours are B-die Hynix.

Powering those ICs is the unlocked 0P=AL PMIC made by Richtek. To the top left of it is the SPD chip that holds all the profiles, made by Renesas.

Once power is applied and the system boots, these Viper Venom RGB look as good as we remember. Bright yet smooth RGB illumination from the diffusers, while the black and silver blend into our build as if designed to match.

The timing is tight for this Viper Venom RGB set's speed. Compatibility drives the main timings, but tRFC and tREFi are also constrained. No timing settings appear incorrect or overlooked.

Test System Details

To obtain the Intel CPU-Z screenshots, you will see directly following this image; this is the system we used to do it, as well as to get the results seen in the following pages. Thanks to ASRock, our wallet, HYTE, Patriot, GIGABYTE, and be quiet! for supporting us with this venture. Detailed specifications of the system can be found below.

27 27

Patriot said this kit would run at 6400 MT/s with 32-40-40-84 2T timings once the first XMP profile is enabled, and CPU-Z confirms it. Going back to the BIOS, we verified the 1.40 VDIMM and saw 1.280 VCCIO and 1.024 VCCSA to run it.

27 27

Lowering the timings did not go far, but there was some easy-to-find wiggle room. At 6400 MT/s, we set the timings to 30-38-38-84 2T, but it required 1.50 VDIMM, while the IO and SA remained the same as XMP.

27 27

We reset to XMP timings, then sought maximum speed. These 6400 MT/s sticks easily reached 7000 MT/s-though stability dropped beyond that. To achieve 600 MT/s more, we only raised the speed and VDIMM to 1.50V.

Chad's Intel DDR5 Dual-Channel Test System Specifications

Intel Performance

27 27

Straight out of the gate, the Viper Venom RGB delivered speeds well above others in its class at 97,686 MB/s. Trying CAS30 yields less than 1000 MB/s over XMP, but increasing speed nets us 9200 MB/s of free performance over XMP.

27 27

Only the Elite 5 Ultra offers better write speed in the class, but the Viper Venom RGB's 87,901 is competitive. Tightening the timings got us a little over 800 MB/s boost, but the real performance came with speed, to the tune of 5312 MB/s over XMP.

27 27

Copy results in AIDA64 are very similar to the write, with the Elite 5 Ultra ahead of the Viper Venom RGB, which enters the chart at 89,646 MB/s. Lowering the CAS did give us that same thousand-ish MB/s boost, while adding speed gives us another 6696 MB/s of performance to play with.

27 27

Among the 6400 MT/s kits in this chart, the Viper Venom RGB offers the lowest latency at 89.5 ns. We were able to lower latency with overclocking, but we are still dealing with 4.5 milliseconds from best to worst.

27 27

Super Pi times can vary, as we see with the JEDEC kits turning in some of the best times. Even so, the Viper Venom RGB performs very well in its class and even against some much faster options on the market.

27 27

PCMark 10 doesn't seem to dislike what Patriot offers this time, as we get a better score at 6400 MT/s than with their Aurum and Elite 5. The timing reduction didn't help at all here, but added speed launches the Viper Venom RGB into second place.

27 27

At some point, you think Patriot would stop with this best-in-class performance, but file compression shows us they are still in it to win it. Ahead of any of the 6000 and 6400 MT/s options is a great place to start. We removed five seconds from that already great result, with lower timings, but took almost twelve seconds off, adding more speed.

27 27

We can't say we are surprised at this point, as the Viper Venom RGB shows once again why you should buy them. Only the Elite 5 Ultra and the iGAME were better for the spec, but these land well ahead of other 6400 MT/s kits.

Final Thoughts

We fully appreciate the situation with RAM in this market, and we also realize people will continue to build gaming PCs, with console pricing rumored to climb for the next generation. With that said, it sucks to have to pay more, but knowing we must spend some money on RAM, we are now looking for the best of the best. It is going to take more than pretty lights and fancy heat spreaders to sway us, as you buy RAM for results, not for show.

With Patriot and their Viper Venom RGB, you just happen to get those features along with a set of DDR5 tuned to near perfection in all respects. There were a few times when this kit did not get best in class, but when it failed to be the top dog, it was running right with the leaders, very near the front of the pack. While you will enjoy the silver-on-black with red pops and some of the best RGB illumination in the game, it is the performance that leads us to say you should be looking at this set of DDR5 if you are currently in the market.

On top of the obvious aesthetic and illumination bonuses that come along with a top-in-class performer, there are also those of us who overclock and look for scraps left on the table. We were able to tighten the timings, and while it affords gains across nearly all metrics, it was that extra 600 MT/s, along with the XMP timings, that shot the Viper Venom RGB well above its weight class in results.

Again, we are not saying that $349.99 required to get your hands on these Viper Venom RGB 32GB kits is cheap, but it is the most affordable RGB kit in its class. Not only do you get the style, the performance, and the headroom, you can do it for less than any other kit as well spec'd, regardless of where we looked. So even though the market flat-out sucks right now, for those searching for the best bang for the buck in its class, right in the sweet spot for many users, look no further. These Viper Venom RGB DDR5-6400 sticks we just played with have everything you need, with the best price in the game; it's almost silly to consider anything else.