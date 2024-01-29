COLORFUL intros 'Loong Edition' series GeForce RTX 40 GPUs and Z790 motherboards

COLORFUL announces its new Loong Edition graphics cards and motherboards inspired by the Year of the Dragon, traditional art and modern technology infused.

COLORFUL has just introduced its new Loong Edition graphics cards and motherboards, with the new series having an original name of "Year of the Dragon Limited Edition" but simplified for the global market.

14 14

COLORFUL's new iGame GeForce RTX 40 Loong Edition graphics card (source: COLORFUL)

VIEW GALLERY - 14 IMAGES

The use of the name "loong" or "long" (Chinese: 龍; pronounce: lóng) celebrates the Year of the Dragon, with COLORFUL infusing a beautiful aesthetic dragon art on its white graphics card design. The new COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 40 Loon Edition series is now here, including the GeForce RTX 4060, RTX 4060 Ti 8GB, RTX 4070 SUPER, RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, and the new RTX 4080 SUPER graphics cards.

COLORFUL's new iGame GeForce RTX 4060 Loong Edition and RTX 4060 Ti 8GB Loong Edition graphics cards are derived from the iGame Ultra W design, which, personally, I think looks real, real nice. The higher-end RTX 40 SUPER Loong Edition graphics cards are derived from the iGame Vulkan White design, which looks equally as good.

COLORFUL's new iGame GeForce RTX 40 Loong Edition graphics card (source: COLORFUL)

COLORFUL's new iGame GeForce RTX 40 Loong Edition series of graphics cards include some key features like the Limited Edition "Year of the Dragon" design, one-key overclocking button on the rear I/O for easy-to-use overclocking on-the-fly, and RGB lighting, of course.

14 14

The Limited Edition Year of the dragon accessories package (source: COLORFUL)

COLORFUL will also be including a Limited Edition Year of the dragon accessories package with the new iGame GeForce RTX 40 Loong Edition series graphics cards, which will include a gold Dragon Coin, Chinese red lucky envelopes, and even a Loong Edition gaming mousepad.

However, the beefier iGame GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Loong Edition cards have even more included... you've got the Limited Edition "Year of the Dragon" design, and one-key overclock, but there's an iGame Smart LCD that's a detachable display for real-time monitoring and personalization of the display.

There's also a Vulcan Support Frame, which is an advanced frame and PCB structure for improved rigidity, and avoids the PCB from bending. You'll also get the Limited Edition Year of the Dragon accessories packaging that includes a gold Dragon Coin, Chinese red lucky envelopes, and even a Loong Edition gaming mousepad.

Now, onto the new COLORFUL iGame Z790 motherboards, check them out:

14 14

14 14

iGame Z790D5 Flow V20 (left) and iGame Z790D5 Ultra V20 (right) (source: COLORFUL)

COLORFUL's new Z790 motherboards include two new motherboards: the iGame Z790D5 Flow V20 and iGame Z790D5 Ultra V20 motherboards. Both are based on Intel's flagship Z790 chipset and using the LGA1700 socket, meaning you can use everything up to the Core i9-14900K processor. They both feature a beautiful aesthetic, with their white PCB and black ports looking especially gorgeous.

iGame Z790D5 Flow V20 (left) and iGame Z790D5 Ultra V20 (right) I/O (source: COLORFUL)

The new iGame Z790D5 Flow V20 motherboard features chrome accents on the board shroud, while the iGame Z790D5 Ultra V20 features a cover on the second PCIe slot and a gorgeous holographic design on the heatsink shrouds. We've got 18+1+1 phase power design, 4 x PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 slots, DDR5 memory support for up to 7000MHz, too.

COLORFUL will only have its new iGame GeForce RTX 40 Loong Edition graphics cards and motherboards available this year only, as it's the Year of the Dragon in 2024.