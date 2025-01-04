Corsair prepares gamers with 'Next-Gen GPU Ready' program: ready for RTX 5090 with 600W power

TL;DR: Corsair has launched its "Next-Gen GPU Ready" program, preparing for NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs. The program includes PSUs, chassis, and cooling products compatible with the new 12V-2x6 power connector. The RTX 5090 is expected to feature 32GB of GDDR7 memory and a 575W TDP. Corsair has launched its "Next-Gen GPU Ready" program, preparing for NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs. The program includes PSUs, chassis, and cooling products compatible with the new 12V-2x6 power connector. The RTX 5090 is expected to feature 32GB of GDDR7 memory and a 575W TDP.

Corsair is preparing the groundwork for next-gen graphics cards and PC gaming, with the unveiling of its new "Next-Gen GPU Ready" program detailing the products the company has that are ready for NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs.

In a newly-posted video and website, Corsair explains that they're ready for the world of Blackwell gaming GPUs with PSU, chassis, and cooling products that are next-gen GPU-ready. Corsair is helping PC gamers choose their next products wisely, preparing the world for up to 600W of power out of NVIDIA's new ultra-enthusiast flagship GeForce RTX 5090 32GB graphics card.

Corsair seems to have let slip that NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs will use the new 12V-2x6 power connector, with the latest ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 power supplies shipping with the new 12V-2x6 power connector, which has been designed with NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs in mind.

The latest rumors on NVIDIA's next-gen ultra-enthusiast GeForce RTX 5090 have it rocking 32GB of GDDR7 memory and up to a 575W TDP, while the GeForce RTX 5080 16GB graphics card will reportedly chow down on up to 360W of power. Corsair's fleet of "Next-Gen GPU Ready" products have your back, with the full unveiling next week at CES 2025... which isn't far away at all now.

Corsair products in the "Next-Gen GPU Ready" program: