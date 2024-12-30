Google Pixel 10 Pro smartphone concept: gorgeous design, vertical camera, Tensor G5 chip

Google's next-gen Pixel 10 Pro smartphone concept looks awesome with a radical redesign, new Tensor G5 processor, vertical camera, and more.

TL;DR: The Google Pixel 10 Pro concept features a redesigned look with a vertical camera setup, 4000 nits brightness, and a 6.9-inch display. It includes a 5300mAh battery, 45W fast charging, and three 64-megapixel cameras with enhanced low-light and zoom capabilities. The device is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Google's next-gen Pixel 10 Pro smartphone has turned up in concept form with a beautifully redesigned look, featuring a vertical camera setup, 4000 nits of brightness, and more. Check it out:

In a new share from concept creator 4RMB, we have Google's next-gen Pixel 10 Pro smartphone looking sharp with thinner bezels on the display and a hole-punch camera on the front, protected from new Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for improved drop protection and scratch resistance.

The display has been bumped up for the Pixel 10 Pro concept smartphone, with a 6.9-inch display with up to 4000 nits of peak brightness. The Pixel 10 concept has a 5300mAh battery with 45W of fast charging, a 64-megapixel main camera backed up by a 64-megapixel wide camera with improved low-light photography and a third 64-megapixel telephoto lens with up to 50x optical zoom capabilities.

Inside, Google's next-gen Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL smartphone will feature the new Tensor G5 processor with faster CPU, GPU, and NPU performance than ever before. We should expect Google to unveil its new Tensor G5-powered Pixel 10 family of smartphones in 2025, which will compete against Apple's next-gen iPhone 17 family of smartphones, and Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S25 family of smartphones.

We should also see the new Tensor G5 chip powering Google's new Pixel 10 Fold smartphone, too.