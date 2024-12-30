All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Mobile Devices

Google Pixel 10 Pro smartphone concept: gorgeous design, vertical camera, Tensor G5 chip

Google's next-gen Pixel 10 Pro smartphone concept looks awesome with a radical redesign, new Tensor G5 processor, vertical camera, and more.

Google Pixel 10 Pro smartphone concept: gorgeous design, vertical camera, Tensor G5 chip
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: The Google Pixel 10 Pro concept features a redesigned look with a vertical camera setup, 4000 nits brightness, and a 6.9-inch display. It includes a 5300mAh battery, 45W fast charging, and three 64-megapixel cameras with enhanced low-light and zoom capabilities. The device is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Google's next-gen Pixel 10 Pro smartphone has turned up in concept form with a beautifully redesigned look, featuring a vertical camera setup, 4000 nits of brightness, and more. Check it out:

In a new share from concept creator 4RMB, we have Google's next-gen Pixel 10 Pro smartphone looking sharp with thinner bezels on the display and a hole-punch camera on the front, protected from new Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for improved drop protection and scratch resistance.

The display has been bumped up for the Pixel 10 Pro concept smartphone, with a 6.9-inch display with up to 4000 nits of peak brightness. The Pixel 10 concept has a 5300mAh battery with 45W of fast charging, a 64-megapixel main camera backed up by a 64-megapixel wide camera with improved low-light photography and a third 64-megapixel telephoto lens with up to 50x optical zoom capabilities.

Inside, Google's next-gen Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL smartphone will feature the new Tensor G5 processor with faster CPU, GPU, and NPU performance than ever before. We should expect Google to unveil its new Tensor G5-powered Pixel 10 family of smartphones in 2025, which will compete against Apple's next-gen iPhone 17 family of smartphones, and Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S25 family of smartphones.

We should also see the new Tensor G5 chip powering Google's new Pixel 10 Fold smartphone, too.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles