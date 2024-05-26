Google teams with TSMC for next-gen Tensor G5 for new Pixel 10 smartphones

Google's next-gen Pixel 10 smartphone powered by Tensor G5 chip, which will be made by TSMC... Google's first chip that WON'T be made by Samsung Foundry.

Google's custom Tensor processor was developed in collaboration with Samsung's silicon division, but now we're hearing Google has teamed with TSMC for its next-gen Tensor G5 processor for the next-generation Pixel 10 smartphones.

In a new report from Android Authority, the site says that Google will have TSMC manufacture its next-gen Tensor G5, which would be the first time Google has moved away from Samsung Foundry for one of its custom processors. Android Authority has some new information regarding the Tensor G5, which you can see in the photo above.

A shipping manifest has listed the Tensor G5 sample chip, something that can be found in publicly available databases. Android Authority breaks this all down, explaining: "First of all, how do we even know this is the chip we think it is? It's simple: "LGA" is the abbreviated codename of the Tensor G5, "Laguna Beach," which has been known for a while now. Similarly, Google used to abbreviate "Whitechapel" (first-generation Tensor) as "WHI" and "Zuma Pro" (Tensor G4) as "ZPR.""

It looks like Google's new Tensor G5 processor will also have 16GB of on-package RAM manufactured by SEC (Samsung Electronics Co.). This is a similar move to Intel, which will be using on-package RAM (also made by Samsung) on its next-gen Lunar Lake CPUs. NVIDIA's rumored Arm-based AI PC processor also reportedly features on-package memory.

Note: on-package memory sits next to the CPU cores on the processor, which means there's no physical sticks of memory, it's all on the single package (CPU + GPU + NPU + RAM).

Keep in mind, Google is still yet to launch its next-gen Pixel 9 smartphone let alone the future-gen Pixel 10 smartphone. But, Google switching from Samsung Foundry to TSMC means the search giant needs more time getting the new platform up and running. Getting test samples of the new Tensor G5 chip as soon as possible, makes sense, given that the Pixel 10 will be fighting Apple's next-gen iPhone in the years to come.

NEWS SOURCE:androidauthority.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

