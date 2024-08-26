Amazon to make games for Switch 2, hasn't released any games on current Switch

Amazon Games CEO say the company will make games for the Switch 2, but they've yet to release a single game on the current-gen Nintendo Switch model.

Amazon will apparently publish games on Nintendo's new Switch 2 console, despite having never released any games for the current-gen model.

In a recent interview with IGN, Amazon Games CEO Christoph Hartmann expresses interest in Nintendo's new DLSS-powered, 4K-ready Switch successor. Dubbed the Switch 2, the system is expected to leverage a more powerful NVIDIA Orin Tegra chip to deliver upscaled 4K resolution gaming, likely within the confines of the Switch OLED's dock (which itself is indeed capable of 4K output).

This extra horsepower is apparently enough to attract publishers like Amazon Games, who has yet to release any games onto the existing Tegra X1-powered Switch system.

"Yeah, we obviously plan to develop games for it and I can't wait for it to be out," Hartmann said.

"I mean, honestly, I'd rather have them wait a year and get it perfect than rush it to the market and then we all complain about what doesn't work.

"Switch has been such a fantastic product, I can wait another year if I have to. And from development, I think most non-Nintendo developers are not exclusively doing titles for the Switch. They're always part of a portfolio mix of platform mix. Just wait."

Looking at Amazon Games' lineup shows that no game has been announced for the current Switch, or the next one, but the latter would be impossible since Nintendo has yet to reveal its new system. Remember that Amazon Games is a publisher as well as a first-party game developer, and is working on a number of projects including a Lord of the Rings MMORPG as well as a big new AAA Tomb Raider game in conjunction with Crystal Dynamics.

Reports indicate that developers have been briefed on the new Switch model, and that a demo showing Breath of the Wild running at 4K was shown off last year.