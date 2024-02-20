Switch 2 reportedly coming in 2025, not 2024

Nintendo's new console, dubbed the Switch 2, is now believed to release sometime in Q1 2025 instead of the original reports of a release in 2H2024.

Nintendo's new console is now expected to launch in 2025 and not in 2024, sources have told multiple gaming publications.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new DLSS-ready Switch 2 appears to have been delayed. Original reports indicated that Nintendo was planning to launch the new system sometime in the second half of 2024, possibly during the holiday 2024 shopping season.

Now sources have told both Video Games Chronicle and journalists at podcast O X do Controle that Nintendo's new hardware will now release sometime in Q1 2025.

This release timing could put the Switch 2's launch around the end of the Switch's 8th fiscal year of availability, potentially allowing for a clean passing of the torch, so to speak.

Nintendo has yet to verify any of this information or announce its new system. During a recent Q&A with investors, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa had this to say about the reports:

"As we mentioned before, articles claiming to reference information released by Nintendo and other speculations have been appearing mainly on the internet lately. Information that has not been officially announced by Nintendo can mislead consumers and investors. "We encourage you to exercise good judgment based on the information we provide on our official websites and social media accounts. It takes a long time and thorough planning to get ready for new hardware, and those plans are not impacted by whatever the latest business conditions might be."

Nintendo's share prices dropped by -8% following the publication of the reports.

Extending the Switch for an 8th fiscal year would give first-party developers more time to ensure a compelling slate of games are ready for the new system's launch.

The Nintendo Switch could also become the world's best-selling console and/or handheld of all time...provided that the company can ship 13.88 million units in FY25. That might be hard to do if everyone is expecting a new-and-improved model later that year.