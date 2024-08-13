Red Dead Redemption PC port leaks on the PlayStation Store

The first Red Dead Redemption game was released more than 10 years ago, and now it appears Rockstar Games is planning to bring it to PC.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Originally spotted by Wario64, a known gaming industry leaker, the PC port for Red Dead Redemption has, funnily enough, appeared on the PlayStation Store in an update to the description of the PS4 version of the game. The description states that gamers will soon be able to "Experience the epic western adventures that defined a generation - now on PC for the first time ever." It appears there is a current-gen port of the game in the works, and whoever was responsible for the description of the PS4 version mixed it up with the PC version.

However, it happened, the description for the PC version of Red Dead Redemption mentions specific PC enhancements that will be coming upon its arrival. According to the description, these enhancements will come in the form of support for increased resolutions and framerates, multiple displays, spatial surround sound, and other accessories. Notably, the PC port will be coming with Undead Nightmare and come complete with the single-player experiences of both games while also including any bonus content from the Game of the Year Edition.

Red Dead Redemption PC Description