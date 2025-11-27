New Witcher trilogy still planned to launch in six year period, UE5 to shorten release times

CD Projekt still expects to launch Ciri's full new Witcher trilogy saga in a six-year time frame and says that the team has been using UE5 for four years.

TL;DR: CD Projekt confirms The Witcher trilogy, centered on Ciri, will release within six years starting from the first game's launch, with The Witcher 4 in full production using Unreal Engine 5. The engine's advanced capabilities aim to shorten development time, though the trilogy will complete after 2032.

The new Witcher trilogy is still planned to release in a six-year period starting with the first game's launch, CD Projekt has reiterated.

CD Projekt's Q3 results give a quick update on the business and what's next for the group. Cyberpunk 2 is accelerating development alongside The Witcher 4, the latter of which is currently in full production phases. In the transcript, company co-CEO Michal Nowakowski says that the plans to launch Ciri's full Witcher trilogy in a six-year span have not changed, and that the switch to Unreal Engine 5 is the key to making this happen.

There's been no confirmation of a release date or release window, however CD Projekt does say that The Witcher 4 won't be out in 2026, so that means the full Witcher trilogy will be complete and released after 2032. Nowakowski also mentions that the teams have been using UE5 for roughly four years and are quite impressed with the engine's capabilities.

