Samsung HBM3E memory supply to NVIDIA is 'realistically impossible' to do this year, now 2025

Samsung has still yet to pass HBM3E memory qualification from NVIDIA, and now it seems that won't be happening this year as it is "realistically impossible" for Samsung to supply its HBM3E to NVIDIA this year.

In a new report from Korean media outlet Daily Korea, we're learning that Samsung's supply of HBM3E memory to NVIDIA this year looks "impossible" in both 8-layer and 12-layer HBM3E form. The reason for the delay is that Samsung is reportedly still unable to meet NVIDIA's requirements for chip performance.

Daily Korea's source said: "It is realistically impossible for Samsung Electronics to supply 8-layer and 12-layer HBM3E to NVIDIA this year. The reason for the delay in supply is that we were unable to meet NVIDIA's requirements for chip performance".

The industry believes that Samsung is having issues meeting HBM performance standards set by South Korean rival SK hynix, which has utterly dominated the HBM market. We previously heard that Samsung HBM3E supply was delayed over heat and power consumption issues, with the industry "also considers Reuters' report to be the most accurate".

SK hynix started supplying NVIDIA with its new 8-layer HBM3E memory chips in March 2024, with mass production of its new 12-layer HBM3E memory entering mass production in September 2024.

Kim Gwang-jin, a researcher at Hanwha Investment & Securities, said in a report: "Although Samsung Electronics specifically mentioned the possibility of supplying HBM3E 8-layer products to major customers in the fourth quarter during its third-quarter earnings conference call, it is still too early to be optimistic because there is still a gap with competitors in terms of market entry times for next-generation products such as 12-layer products and HBM4 (6th generation)".

It was only a few weeks ago that we were reporting NVIDIA was working "as fast as it can" to get Samsung's new HBM3E memory certified, but it looks like we'll be going into the New Year before that happens.