Google can't rig the search market to exclude competitors: Elon Musk says 'now, it is war'

Elon Musk's social network X has filed an antitrust lawsuit against advertisers boycotting X, says they tried for peace for 2 years, but 'now it is war'.

Published
1 minute & 17 seconds read time

Elon Musk's X has filed a lawsuit against multiple major companies, alleging they conspired to boycott the social media network, having a negative impact on its revenue. Elon Musk said he tried peacefully to sort this out for two years, but "now, it is war".

X CEO Linda Yaccarino highlighted the negative effects of the advertising boycott on free speech, with the lawsuit filed in Texas, looking to address the financial and operational damages that X has gone through.

X filed a lawsuit against a global cabal of advertisers and many major companies, including the likes of Mars and CVS Health, with the social media network accusing the companies of unlawfully conspiring to boycott X, causing it to lose revenue. X filed the lawsuit in the federal court in Texas against the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM), World Federation of Advertisers (WFA), Unilever, and Danish renewable energy company Orsted.

Elon Musk acquired Twitter back in 2022 (now called X) with the SpaceX and Tesla CEO asking boycotted brands to file a lawsuit. He posted on X, saying "everyone who has been boycotted should file a lawsuit in every country they've been boycotted". Musk replied to a post on X of a video on Rumble that claimed to have sued Google, with Musk replying: "We tried being nice for 2 years and got nothing but empty words. Now, it is war".

You can read Linda Yaccarino's full post on X below:

NEWS SOURCE:documentcloud.org

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

