Google can't rig the search market to exclude competitors: Elon Musk says 'now, it is war'

Elon Musk's social network X has filed an antitrust lawsuit against advertisers boycotting X, says they tried for peace for 2 years, but 'now it is war'.

Elon Musk's X has filed a lawsuit against multiple major companies, alleging they conspired to boycott the social media network, having a negative impact on its revenue. Elon Musk said he tried peacefully to sort this out for two years, but "now, it is war".

X CEO Linda Yaccarino highlighted the negative effects of the advertising boycott on free speech, with the lawsuit filed in Texas, looking to address the financial and operational damages that X has gone through.

X filed a lawsuit against a global cabal of advertisers and many major companies, including the likes of Mars and CVS Health, with the social media network accusing the companies of unlawfully conspiring to boycott X, causing it to lose revenue. X filed the lawsuit in the federal court in Texas against the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM), World Federation of Advertisers (WFA), Unilever, and Danish renewable energy company Orsted.

Elon Musk acquired Twitter back in 2022 (now called X) with the SpaceX and Tesla CEO asking boycotted brands to file a lawsuit. He posted on X, saying "everyone who has been boycotted should file a lawsuit in every country they've been boycotted". Musk replied to a post on X of a video on Rumble that claimed to have sued Google, with Musk replying: "We tried being nice for 2 years and got nothing but empty words. Now, it is war".

You can read Linda Yaccarino's full post on X below: