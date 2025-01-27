All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Artificial Intelligence

NVIDIA shares bleed $384 billion in value in a few hours after China's DeepSeek shocks AI world

NVIDIA shares are down 11% in pre-market trading, bleeding $384 BILLION in a few hours over fears of China's game-changing DeepSeek AI startup.

NVIDIA shares bleed $384 billion in value in a few hours after China's DeepSeek shocks AI world
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Chinese AI company DeepSeek has developed the R1 model, which is significantly cheaper to train than competitors, causing a reevaluation of AI GPU investments. This has led to a decline in tech stocks, including NVIDIA and AMD. DeepSeek's cost-effective approach challenges the necessity of expensive AI servers, potentially reshaping the market.

Chinese AI company DeepSeek is making some serious waves in the world of AI, with its R1 model being trained for 90-95% less money... making the industry re-consider all those AI GPU purchases... and seeing NVIDIA stock dropping 11% in pre-market trading, bleeding out $384 billion. Ouch.

NVIDIA shares bleed $384 billion in value in a few hours after China's DeepSeek shocks AI world 701
3

It's not just NVIDIA but other major tech stocks are down, with AMD also down by 5.3% in pre-market trading. Microsoft is also down by 6% and Meta is down by 4.6%... with hundreds of billions of dollars spent, and hundreds of billions of dollars more to spend on AI GPUs... these companies must be worried about the impact DeepSeek is going to have on the market.

DeepSeek has said its R1 model costs just $5.6 million to train, and when compared to other AI models like ChatGPT o1 from OpenAI which cost hundreds of millions of dollars to train... on hundreds of billions of dollars of the most advanced AI chips on the planet... which are mostly made by NVIDIA.

NVIDIA shares bleed $384 billion in value in a few hours after China's DeepSeek shocks AI world 601
3

If all of this is true, and DeepSeek can provide virtually similar AI assistance goodness that the headline-grabbing, drama-filled, somewhat shady operations of OpenAI and its ChatGPT assistant, well... China has a huge deal on its hands. This is just the beginning of the stock slide if that's true, because companies will begin asking if they REALLY need all of those mega-expensive AI servers, if DeepSeek can do it at 90-95% less cost.

DeepSeek's new R1 model has 671 billion parameters is rather large, with smaller "distilled" versions of R1 models ranging from 1.5 billion parameters to 70 billion parameters. DeepSeek's smallest R1 model can run on a laptop, but for the full-force R1 model it requires much more hardware... but, it's available through DeepSeek's API at prices that are a game-changing 90-95% cheaper than OpenAI's o1 model.

Photo of the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
Best Deals: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$479 USD
$597.97 USD -
Buy
$719.99 USD
$599 USD -
Buy
$929.99 CAD
$1086 CAD -
Buy
$850.99 CAD
$829.98 CAD -
Buy
£499
£548 -
Buy
$479 USD
$597.97 USD -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/27/2025 at 7:10 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles