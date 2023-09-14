Intel reveals Thunderbolt 5 standard: 240W charging, 540Hz, 120Gbps, 3x 4K displays at 144Hz

Intel has unveiled the Thunderbolt 5 standard, revealing a massive upgrade compared to Thunderbolt 4 with support for 240W charging, 540Hz and more.

Published
1 minute & 14 seconds read time

Intel has officially announced the capabilities of the Thunderbolt 5 standard that comes with massive upgrades. For example, 120 Gbps bandwidth, 240W charging, and many other impressive performance leaps.

Intel reveals Thunderbolt 5 standard: 240W charging, 540Hz, 120Gbps, 3x 4K displays at 144Hz 02
Open Gallery 5

The company took to its website to share a press release that reveals what we can expect out of Thunderbolt 5, and according to Intel, "deliver significant improvements in connectivity speed and bandwidth benefits". Jason Ziller, the general manager of the Client Connectivity Division at Intel, said that Thunderbolt 5 will be aimed at providing high-speed connectivity to demanding users looking to take advantage of monitors, docks, storage options, and more.

The next-generation connectivity standard will deliver 80 gigabits per second (Gbps) of bi-directional bandwidth, with the Bandwidth Boost technology pushing its capabilities up to 120 Gbps. This jump in bandwidth is three times the currently most powerful connectivity solution. For comparison, Thunderbolt 3/4 is capped at 40 Gbps, which may not be enough for creators running multiple high-resolution monitors. However, with the extra headroom in Thunderbolt 5 (120 Gbps), users will be able to connect multiple 8K displays.

Intel reveals Thunderbolt 5 standard: 240W charging, 540Hz, 120Gbps, 3x 4K displays at 144Hz 03
Open Gallery 5

Additional improvements come in the form of support for up to 520Hz monitors, which is just an insane refresh rate that only a select few monitors come with. Regardless, Thunderbolt 5 can do it. There is also support for three 4K displays at 144Hz, along with compatibility with next-gen DisplayPort 2.1, USB v4, USB 3 20G, and PCIe Gen4, which enables much faster data transmission rates. Charging capabilities are increased to 240W. Thunderbolt 5 adoption in devices will likely happen by the end of this year, with devices next year being rolled out with the new standard.

Intel reveals Thunderbolt 5 standard: 240W charging, 540Hz, 120Gbps, 3x 4K displays at 144Hz 36985
Open Gallery 5
Intel reveals Thunderbolt 5 standard: 240W charging, 540Hz, 120Gbps, 3x 4K displays at 144Hz 22221
Open Gallery 5
Buy at Amazon

Starfield Standard Edition - Xbox & Windows 10 [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99--
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/14/2023 at 1:18 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:intel.com, wccftech.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags