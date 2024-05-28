Sabrent's ultra-fast Rocket 5 1TB Gen5 SSD is currently on sale: 14GB/sec+ for just $170

Sabrent's ultra-fast Rocket 5 1TB PCIe Gen5 SSD is on sale right now, with 10% bringing the price down to $170.99 down from $189.99.

This is a strictly limited-time deal, so if you were looking for some next-gen PCIe Gen5 SSD storage, then the Sabrent Rocket 5 1TB is a fantastic choice at sub $200. You won't need an SSD heatsink with it either, as you'll be able to enjoy those rocket-fueled 14GB/sec+ speeds without an SSD heatsink.

Sabrent explains its Rocket 5 SSD: "All this speed requires careful balance and control. We made sure to include an aesthetically pleasing, highly functional heatsink that will make sure your drive never throttles. The combination of top-grade, thermally conductive materials and an efficient dual-heat pipe design help maintain the Rocket 5 within an ideal temperature zone. The good looks and rugged durability are pleasant side effects. For work or play, we want you to have the fastest and most stable SSD possible. We've engineered the Rocket 5 to be exceptional in older systems, too, so you can enjoy top-tier performance starting today".

Sabrent teased in its email: "You're ready for something new. We're here to deliver. Our freshest, super-fast SSD, the Rocket 5, is finally here. The popular Rocket 4 Plus and gaming-inspired Rocket 4 Plus-G pushed the limits of what was once possible. Now, you can transcend with full PCIe 5.0 bandwidth, enjoying transfer speeds of up to 14 GB/s to supercharge your workflow. Cutting-edge games, high-end applications, and large-project file operations will never be the same again. Enhance your desktop experience with a carefully designed, DirectStorage-optimized storage solution made with your valuable time in mind."