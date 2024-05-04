X users will now get AI-generated news summaries

X is now leveraging its Grok artificial intelligence tool to publish AI-generated summaries of news and other topics trending on the platform.

X has rolled out an update that enables its Premium users to receive AI-generated summaries of news and topics trending on the platform.

The new feature called "Stories on X" has become available to Premium subscribers, and according to a post from the company's engineering account, the new feature will appear within the Explore tab and is entirely curated by X's GrokAI tool. So, how does it work? Grok has been leveraged to identify the most popular content trending on X, which can be news stories and any general public discussion that has gained a lot of attention.

Grok then digests the popular content and generates a summary. Users exploring the new feature have posted screenshots to X showcasing the design and layout, with some screenshots showing AI-generated summaries for stories such as Apple's earnings report, aid to Ukraine, and "Musk, Experts Debate National Debt," which was a summary of an online discussion between Musk and other prominent X users.

Notably, this isn't the first time X, formerly Twitter, has gained a feature like this. Twitter used to have a feature called Moments that was designed to feature tweets about important news and culturally impactful events. Moments was curated by a team of people but was axed in 2022. Furthermore, Grok's summaries of content come with disclaimers such as "This story is a summary of posts on X and may evolve over time" and "Grok can make mistakes, verify its outputs."