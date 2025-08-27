Xbox had 5 out of the top 10 best-selling games of July

Through the sheer enormity of its owned franchises, Microsoft has once again populated multiple spots on the top best-selling games in the United States.

TL;DR: Circana's July 2025 US games report reveals Microsoft dominating with five of the top 10 best-selling premium games, including Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and Minecraft. Electronic Arts and Take Two Interactive also performed strongly, while Nintendo's digital-only sales propelled Donkey Kong Bananza to #3.

Circana's latest games industry report shows the best-selling premium games of July 2025 in the United States, and Xbox had 5 out of the top 10 titles on the list.

Now that Microsoft owns a ton of publishers with mega-hit franchises, including Activision's $35 billion Call of Duty series, it's not uncommon to see Xbox as a kind of permanent fixture on best-sellers lists. That's the case for July's top-selling games in the United States.

Circana senior director Mat Piscatella recently published the US games market's results for July 2025, showing the top 20 best-selling premium games of the month. Microsoft populated 5 out of the top 10 spots with games like Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4, Call of Duty Black Ops 6, Minecraft, Forza Horizon 5, and Grounded 2, which made its debut in the #8 slot.

Examining the full top 20 list also yields interesting results. The breakdown looks like this:

Microsoft - 5 games

5 games Electronic Arts - 5 games

5 games Take Two Interactive - 4 games

4 games Sony - 3 games

3 games Bandai Namco - 2 games

2 games Nintendo - 1 game

One small note - Nintendo only reports digital sales, so Donkey Kong Bananza sold so many copies digitally that it appeared as #3 on the list. Otherwise, the list includes both physical and digital game sales made in the United States.

EA conquered the charts with College Football 26, where both the full game and the MVP Bundle crowned the list. At the time of writing, EA has three separate sports games on the PlayStation Store's top 10 best-sellers list, and the publisher will likely reveal stellar Q2 sales figures to reflect this popularity.