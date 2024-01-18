Starlink's new 10Gbps satellite internet costs $1.25M upfront, then $750,000 per month after

SpaceX is now advertising a new Starlink service with 1Gbps speeds for its satellite internet service: $1.25 million up front and $750K per month after.

SpaceX has something truly incredible for those with deep pockets: its new Starlink service now has a gigabit speed option for its satellite internet service, with $1.25 million required up front and $750,000 per month for the service once the installation -- yes, installation -- ifs installed.

The Elon Musk-led SpaceX will send out a team to build an entire facility that is dedicated to receiving 10Gbps of broadband speeds from Starlink's orbiting satellites. Regular Starlink users get sent a satellite dish, but 10Gbps isn't normal... it's a monumental amount of speed from a satellite internet service. This isn't some off-the-grid government black-level facility, it will be on someone's land feeding 10Gbps of speed for $75K a month... not bad.

How is SpaceX doing this? Well, Starlink has introduced its new "Community Gateways" option, acting as a business program to attract internet service producers (ISPs) to have new ways of bringing ultra-fast satellite broadband to remote areas.

Starlink introduced its first Community Gateway for the residents of Unalakska, a small town located on an island near Alaska. OptimERA is a local ISP in the area and is now powered by Starlink's new ultra-fast satellite connectivity from the gateway to help boost speeds for its customer base.

The Starlink website explains: "With Community Gateways, Starlink satellites are able to deliver fiber-like speeds with local providers distributing connectivity to homes, businesses, and governments using last-mile fiber, fixed wireless and mobile wireless. Our first Community Gateway on the remote island of Unalaska, Alaska, is able to provide 10 gigabits of symmetric uplink and downlink throughput, enough to serve thousands of new customers while operating at over 99% uptime".

SpaceX is offering its new Community Gateway concept to any ISPs that are interested, with a $1.25 million upfront fee and $75,000 per month, per Gbps per month. ISPs will, however, need to provide the required land, power, and "lifting equipment".