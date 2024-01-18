Starlink's new 10Gbps satellite internet costs $1.25M upfront, then $750,000 per month after

SpaceX is now advertising a new Starlink service with 1Gbps speeds for its satellite internet service: $1.25 million up front and $750K per month after.

Published
1 minute & 18 seconds read time

SpaceX has something truly incredible for those with deep pockets: its new Starlink service now has a gigabit speed option for its satellite internet service, with $1.25 million required up front and $750,000 per month for the service once the installation -- yes, installation -- ifs installed.

Starlink's new 10Gbps satellite internet costs $1.25M upfront, then $750,000 per month after 76
Open Gallery 4

The Elon Musk-led SpaceX will send out a team to build an entire facility that is dedicated to receiving 10Gbps of broadband speeds from Starlink's orbiting satellites. Regular Starlink users get sent a satellite dish, but 10Gbps isn't normal... it's a monumental amount of speed from a satellite internet service. This isn't some off-the-grid government black-level facility, it will be on someone's land feeding 10Gbps of speed for $75K a month... not bad.

How is SpaceX doing this? Well, Starlink has introduced its new "Community Gateways" option, acting as a business program to attract internet service producers (ISPs) to have new ways of bringing ultra-fast satellite broadband to remote areas.

Starlink introduced its first Community Gateway for the residents of Unalakska, a small town located on an island near Alaska. OptimERA is a local ISP in the area and is now powered by Starlink's new ultra-fast satellite connectivity from the gateway to help boost speeds for its customer base.

Starlink's new 10Gbps satellite internet costs $1.25M upfront, then $750,000 per month after 75
Open Gallery 4

The Starlink website explains: "With Community Gateways, Starlink satellites are able to deliver fiber-like speeds with local providers distributing connectivity to homes, businesses, and governments using last-mile fiber, fixed wireless and mobile wireless. Our first Community Gateway on the remote island of Unalaska, Alaska, is able to provide 10 gigabits of symmetric uplink and downlink throughput, enough to serve thousands of new customers while operating at over 99% uptime".

SpaceX is offering its new Community Gateway concept to any ISPs that are interested, with a $1.25 million upfront fee and $75,000 per month, per Gbps per month. ISPs will, however, need to provide the required land, power, and "lifting equipment".

Buy at Amazon

Starlink Ethernet Adapter for Wired External Network, black (01560575-001)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$48.99
---
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/18/2024 at 6:23 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:au.pcmag.com, starlinkinternet.info

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags