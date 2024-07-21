Blizzard rolls out Overwatch 2's new support hero Juno: available this weekend for Hero Trial

Overwatch 2's new hero Space Ranger is Juno, a new Martian support hero that can glide around, speeding herself and her allies up, and so much more.

Blizzard has just announced the 41st hero in Overwatch 2, a new "Space Ranger" that was teased back at BlizzCon 2023, with the new support hero called Juno. Check Juno out below:

Juno is a new space cadet support character that enters Overwatch 2 in full at the drop of Season 12 on August 12, with a few hero trials over the weekend. Juno has a burst-fire primary weapon called the Mediblaster, which heals teammates and damages enemies, with a secondary Pulsar Torpedoes that lock onto allies and enemies, healing your teammates and damaging your enemies. Very cool.

The passive ability with Juno comes in the form of her Martial Overboots, which allow the space cadet to double jump and then hover in the air like she's kind of (but not fully) flying. The passive ability gels beautifully with Glide Boost, an ability that lets Juno glide above and around the battle horizontally.

The cool air-strafing movement with Hyper Ring will allow for some hectic plays as Juno, forming a ring of energy that significantly increases the speed of Juno and all of her surrounding allows when they move through it.

Finally, Juno's Ultimate is the Orbital Ray: which causes a spacecraft in lower Earth orbit to blast down a devastating laser, with the laser beam moving forward at your control, healing teammates and boosting their damage. But, Orbital Ray doesn't damage the enemies, so it will be a very strategic move kind of like Mercy's damage boosting during an ultimate flowing through all of your teammates, boosting their damage at once.