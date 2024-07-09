Blizzard announces Overwatch 2 x Transformers collaboration: Transformers skins now available

Blizzard has just announced its new Overwatch 2 x Transformers collaboration, adding some truly gorgeous skins into the game, so if you're a fan of both Overwatch 2 and Transformers, check out the skins below:

The new Overwatch 2 x Transformers event has already kicked off, with the skins now available in the game. As for the skins that are up for grabs, we have:

Optimus Prime x Reinhardt

Bumblebee x Bastion

Arcee x Illari

Megatron x Ramattra

Blizzard teased on the official Overwatch 2 x Transformers gameplay trailer on YouTube: "From lessons of the past, the future is forged with Overwatch 2 x TRANSFORMERS! Stand side by side with the AUTOBOTS - Reinhardt as Optimus Prime Reinhardt, Bastion as Bumblebee, and Illari as Arcee. Or you can make them pay with Ramattra as Megatron, the leader of the DECEPTICONS. Which side will you choose?"

Here's what Overwatch 2 Season 11: Super Mega Ultrawatch includes: