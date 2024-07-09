Blizzard announces Overwatch 2 x Transformers collaboration: Transformers skins now available

Blizzard has just announced its new Overwatch 2 x Transformers collaboration, adding some truly gorgeous skins into the game, so if you're a fan of both Overwatch 2 and Transformers, check out the skins below:
The new Overwatch 2 x Transformers event has already kicked off, with the skins now available in the game. As for the skins that are up for grabs, we have:
- Optimus Prime x Reinhardt
- Bumblebee x Bastion
- Arcee x Illari
- Megatron x Ramattra
Blizzard teased on the official Overwatch 2 x Transformers gameplay trailer on YouTube: "From lessons of the past, the future is forged with Overwatch 2 x TRANSFORMERS! Stand side by side with the AUTOBOTS - Reinhardt as Optimus Prime Reinhardt, Bastion as Bumblebee, and Illari as Arcee. Or you can make them pay with Ramattra as Megatron, the leader of the DECEPTICONS. Which side will you choose?"
Here's what Overwatch 2 Season 11: Super Mega Ultrawatch includes:
- Runapasi Push Map: Hike your way to this hidden city in the Peruvian Andes in Overwatch 2's latest push map. This map features narrow streets and nods to the local culture, including the Inti Warrior Historical Museum and Monument. Play it in Quick Play and Competitive upon the launch of Season 11.
- Hero Mastery: Sharpen your kunai and master your aim when the Hero Mastery single-player courses for both Kiriko and Soldier: 76 launch this season. Take on new challenges and earn new rewards and up to 22,500 Battle Pass XP during a limited-time event from June 20 through July 9.
- Pink Mercy for a Cause: Celebrating the power of Overwatch 2's 100 million-player community, Pink Mercy returns to the store on June 25 with a new Rose Gold Mercy bundle. 100% of the proceeds from these items will benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
- Mythic Weapon Skins: Coming with the Mid-Season Update, players will unlock cool-looking Mythic Weapon Skins. Similar to Heroic Weapon Skins, these come with exclusive sound and visual effects. Redeem Mythic Prisms to earn and upgrade Mythic Weapons to slay in style, starting with the Mythic Bound Demon Reinhardt Weapon Skin, coming July 23.