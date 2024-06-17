Overwatch 2 Season 11 launches on June 20: new Push map, return of Pink Mercy, and more

Blizzard has just announced that Overwatch 2 Season 11: Super Mega Ultrawatch will launch on June 20, featuring a new Mythic cosmetic type, a new Push map, and the huge return of Pink Mercy. Check out the trailer below:

Pink Mercy launched in May 2018, and Blizzard helped raise $12.7 million for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). I was one of those buyers (on a personal note: in support of my mother-in-law, who passed away from cancer in 2018, just months after the Pink Mercy skin was launched).

You can now secure the elusive Pink Mercy skin for $14.99, with 100% of the purchase price being donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Not just that, but Blizzard is giving everyone the chance to support this cause with a new charity cosmetic bundle, the Rose Gold Mercy bundle, which is available for a limited time starting on June 25, for $19.99, and just like Pink Mercy, 100% of the purchase price goes towards the BCRF.

Blizzard has made the usual balance improvements to the heroes and maps, with Cassidy swapping the Magnetic Grenade for a new and improved Flashbang that slows enemies as they move. The glass on the Colosseo push map has now been removed, as well as other changes that allow team fights to take place all over the streets of Rome.

Here's what to expect in Overwatch 2 Season 11: Super Mega Ultrawatch: