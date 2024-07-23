Overwatch 2 gets its very first Mythic skin: the Bound Demon Mythic Weapon Skin for Reinhardt

Blizzard introduces Overwatch 2's very first Mythic Weapon skin, with the new Bound Demon Mythic Weapon Skin available for Reinherdt players.

Overwatch 2 has just received its very first Mythic weapon skin, with Blizzard introducing the new Bound Demon Mythic Weapon Skin for Reinhardt. Check it out:

This isn't just a regular skin, but the Bound Demon Mythic Weapon Skin reacts to every movement in the game, where the skin comes alive as you battle through the front lines. It doesn't matter if you're charging into battle, or holding the line swinging your big boy axe, Reinhardt's new Bound Demon Mythic Weapon Skin reacts to your every attack.

I've got to admit, the reactive-powered Bound Demon Mythic Weapon Skin for Reinhardt sounds so damn cool, but the price that Blizzard is charging is out of control. The new Bound Demon Mythic Weapon Skin in base Mythic skin form costs 50 Mythic Shards, which is $39.99.

After paying $40 for the new Bound Demon Mythic Weapon Skin, you'll need to unlock 3 varying effects for the new weapon. They're not even stock! Ridiculous. Awesome reactive skin look, but it's stupid that even after paying $40 you've got to grind and unlock the reactive effects.

Blizzard explains: "Pick up the Bound Demon Reinhardt Mythic Weapon Skin now available in the Mythic Shop today. Unlock the base skin for 50 Mythic Shards and then unlock up to three levels of effects including weapon flourish, elimination effects, and reactive effects to unleash the demon on the battlefield. For a limited time, you can also unlock the Reinhardt Mythic Weapon Skin Bundle which instantly unlocks the base Mythic Weapon, along with 2,000 Overwatch Coins and 20 Battle Pass Tier skips. The Battlefield will be ablaze when you wield the Bound Demon Reinhardt Mythic Weapon in your games!"