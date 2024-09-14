Blizzard teases Overwatch 2's upcoming World of Warcraft collaboration, new skins and more

Blizzard is celebreating 20 years of World of Warcraft with an epic new crossover with Overwatch 2, which drops into the Overwatch 2 world on September 17.

Blizzard has just announced its upcoming Overwatch 2 x World of Warcraft collaboration, launching on September 17 and will include 4 new unique skins themed after WoW for heroes Reinhardt, Widowmaker, Torbjorn, and Zenyatta. Check out the trailer below:

We've had previous collaborations with Overwatch 2, most recently is the Transformers collaboration but the World of Warcraft collab keeps it in the Blizzard IP family. The trailer is pretty cool, taking you through a first-person view of a rollercoaster in Blizzard World as Reinhardt, Widowmaker, Torbjorn, and Zenyatta all show off their new WoW skins in Overwatch 2.

Blizzard explains on the official Overwatch 2 x World of Warcraft collaboration: "Experience the magic of Azeroth with Overwatch 2 x World of Warcraft. Check out the Overwatch 2 x World of Warcraft for a peek at what's coming in this crossover event that unites the realms of Overwatch 2 and World of Warcraft! In the Overwatch 2 x World of Warcraft event, choose to represent the Horde or the Alliance as the mighty heroes of Overwatch honor the iconic characters from the world of Azeroth. Overwatch 2 x World of Warcraft arrives on September 17, 2024".

The upcoming Overwatch 2 x World of Warcraft collaboration and new skins launches on September 17, 2024.