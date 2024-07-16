AOC launches two AGON eSports gaming monitors with ultra high refresh rates

Two new gaming monitors aimed at eSports gamers have been unveiled by AOC, and they are designed to provide users with as many frames as possible at the cost of visual fidelity.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The gaming monitor market has seen an influx in the number of OLED offerings, and while gaming monitors that take advantage of this new pixel technology are widely considered the best for gaming, not everyone can afford to fork out nearly $1,000 to pick one up. That is why we are still seeing new products using old pixel technologies such as IPS, VA or even TN.

Engineers have learned to squeeze out as much performance as they possibly can out of these older pixel technologies, which means they can be tailored to specific gaming experiences. AGON by AOC is no stranger to this and now it has unveiled two new gaming monitor offerings that are designed with one thing in mind - refresh rates. The AGON PRO AG246FK and the AG256FS are designed with eSports gaming in mind.

4

Firstly, the AG246FK is a 24.1-inch 1920 x 1080 (FHD) TN panel that has a 540Hz refresh rate and a frame time of 1.85ms. Response time is 0.5 ms GtG with a wide color gamut of 99.6% sRGB and 94.7% DCI-P3. As for the AG256FS, it's a slightly bigger display at 24.5 inches and is an IPS panel, but it still has a 1920 x 1080p (FHD) resolution. The swap to IPS has reduced the refresh rate down to 390Hz but widened the viewing angles. The response time is 0.3ms MPRT.

4

The AG246FK is priced at an MSRP of £599.00 (US$777.36), while the AG256FS is available for an MSRP of £379.99 (US$491.85). Notably, these are Europe prices and may be different when (if) the displays are launched in North America.