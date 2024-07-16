AOC launches two AGON eSports gaming monitors with ultra high refresh rates

AGON by AOC has unveiled two new eSports-orientated gaming monitors designed to specifically give gamers as many frames as possible.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 27 seconds read time

Two new gaming monitors aimed at eSports gamers have been unveiled by AOC, and they are designed to provide users with as many frames as possible at the cost of visual fidelity.

AOC launches two AGON eSports gaming monitors with ultra high refresh rates 156156
Open Gallery 4

The gaming monitor market has seen an influx in the number of OLED offerings, and while gaming monitors that take advantage of this new pixel technology are widely considered the best for gaming, not everyone can afford to fork out nearly $1,000 to pick one up. That is why we are still seeing new products using old pixel technologies such as IPS, VA or even TN.

Engineers have learned to squeeze out as much performance as they possibly can out of these older pixel technologies, which means they can be tailored to specific gaming experiences. AGON by AOC is no stranger to this and now it has unveiled two new gaming monitor offerings that are designed with one thing in mind - refresh rates. The AGON PRO AG246FK and the AG256FS are designed with eSports gaming in mind.

AOC launches two AGON eSports gaming monitors with ultra high refresh rates 948
Open Gallery 4

Firstly, the AG246FK is a 24.1-inch 1920 x 1080 (FHD) TN panel that has a 540Hz refresh rate and a frame time of 1.85ms. Response time is 0.5 ms GtG with a wide color gamut of 99.6% sRGB and 94.7% DCI-P3. As for the AG256FS, it's a slightly bigger display at 24.5 inches and is an IPS panel, but it still has a 1920 x 1080p (FHD) resolution. The swap to IPS has reduced the refresh rate down to 390Hz but widened the viewing angles. The response time is 0.3ms MPRT.

AOC launches two AGON eSports gaming monitors with ultra high refresh rates 615156
Open Gallery 4

The AG246FK is priced at an MSRP of £599.00 (US$777.36), while the AG256FS is available for an MSRP of £379.99 (US$491.85). Notably, these are Europe prices and may be different when (if) the displays are launched in North America.

Buy at Amazon

$10 -PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/16/2024 at 12:57 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:aoc.com, aoc.com, aoc.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags