NVIDIA says its Blackwell GPUs will be the 'most successful' product in the company's history

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says Blackwell GPU architecture will be the most 'successful product in their history and for the entire history of computers'.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has recently said that its upcoming Blackwell GPU architecture will be the most "successful product in their history and for the entire history of computers".

The new comments on the upcoming Blackwell GPU architecture were made during NVIDIA's Annual General Meeting, with NVIDIA shareholders sitting down to discuss the company's future. Jensen said that the future of AI markets is bright and "green' and that we can expect AI automation to explode into a $50 trillion (yeah, that's with a T) market in the future.

Blackwell won't just be limited to the AI GPU market with B100, B200, and the GB200 Superchip, but we can expect the Blackwell GPU architecture to find gamers' wallets with the GeForce RTX 50 series, led by the flagship GeForce RTX 5090 and GeForce RTX 5080.

NVIDIA will be using ultra-fast, next-generation GDDR7 memory on its GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, which I'm sure are going to be massively popular later this year, and into 2025 and beyond.