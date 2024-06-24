NVIDIA price target hiked yet again by analyst after increased Blackwell AI GPU orders

Jefferies increases NVIDIA's share price target from $135 to $150, analysts think NVIDIA could capture more of the multi-trillion-dollar AI market.

Jefferies analysts are happy right now. In a new note released on Monday, they raised their price target for NVIDIA shares from $135 to $150.

The analysts just enjoyed a recent Asia trip and upcoming meetings with "key players" in the AI space. In its most recent note, Jefferies analysts said that while NVIDIA and Broadcom are big winners, there are "growing concerns" regarding AMD and Marvell, noting that it's "too early to call any losers for 2025".

The analysts at Jefferies calls NVIDIA "both king and kingmaker" within the AI ecosystem, and that their upcoming "AI Bus Tour" will see the analyst firm get some great insights from industry leaders, including management from AI kingmaker NVIDIA.

Jefferies analyst Blayne Curtis explained: "Performance in the past month has been mixed in the AI basket, with AVGO joining NVDA's outperformance but more investors short AMD/MRVL and looking to Edge AI/Mobile for additional AI exposure. We still think it's too early to call any losers for 2025, but we do see growing concern for AMD's pipeline. NVDA remains both king and kingmaker - for example, we still see growth for MRVL and ALAB alongside NVDA, but NVDA's decisions on each generation could materially alter that. On June 26 we will have the opportunity to talk to mgmt at four of the five AI names in the basket and will look to gain further insights on strategy and products/content in the AI ecosystem".

