NVIDIA working on a game-changing $50 trillion 'AI automation' market for the future

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang thinks that the AI insanity won't slow down, and will fuel a game-changing $50 trillion worth of companies in the future.

Published
Updated
2 minutes & 29 seconds read time

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang thinks that the current AI insanity will lead to AI automation worth a mind-boggling $50 trillion worth of companies, and that NVIDIA's new Blackwell GPU architecture will play a (gigantic) role in that future.

At the recent NVIDIA Annual General Meeting, the company's shareholders talked about future plans including compensation packages for top NVIDIA executives, including CEO Jensen Huang.

During the meeting, Jensen talked about the future of the AI markets being bright and "green" as well, claiming that companies are moving towards automation and that the AI automation sector could grow into a $50 trillion stream, which would make it one of the largest markets on the planet.

Not just that, Jensen talked about NVIDIA's new Blackwell GPU architecture and that it will be the most "successful product in their history and for the entire history of computers." That might be something bold to say, but given that NVIDIA has an estimated 98% of the AI chip market share, and with Blackwell making the dominant Hopper H100 look slow in comparison, that isn't out of this world to see.

Buy at Amazon

NVIDIA H100 80 GB Graphic Card PCIe HBM2e Memory 350W (NVIDIA H100 80 GB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$729.99
$729.99--
Buy
$29449.95
$29449.95$29449.95$29949.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/27/2024 at 8:57 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags