NVIDIA working on a game-changing $50 trillion 'AI automation' market for the future

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang thinks that the current AI insanity will lead to AI automation worth a mind-boggling $50 trillion worth of companies, and that NVIDIA's new Blackwell GPU architecture will play a (gigantic) role in that future.
At the recent NVIDIA Annual General Meeting, the company's shareholders talked about future plans including compensation packages for top NVIDIA executives, including CEO Jensen Huang.
During the meeting, Jensen talked about the future of the AI markets being bright and "green" as well, claiming that companies are moving towards automation and that the AI automation sector could grow into a $50 trillion stream, which would make it one of the largest markets on the planet.
Not just that, Jensen talked about NVIDIA's new Blackwell GPU architecture and that it will be the most "successful product in their history and for the entire history of computers." That might be something bold to say, but given that NVIDIA has an estimated 98% of the AI chip market share, and with Blackwell making the dominant Hopper H100 look slow in comparison, that isn't out of this world to see.
