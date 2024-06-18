NVIDIA becomes the most valuable company in the world with $3.33 trillion market cap

NVIDIA crosses yet another record-breaking financial milestone: $3.33 trillion market cap, making it the most valuable company on the planet.

NVIDIA has hit quite the milestone today, becoming the most valuable company in the world with a market value of $3.33 trillion.

NVIDIA shares rose by 3.5% today which bumped the company up to a market cap of $3.33 trillion. NVIDIA recently announced a 10-for-1 split of stock, making its stock more accessible to smaller investors.

The company crossed the $1 trillion market cap milestone in 2023, and a few months ago, in February 2024, we saw NVIDIA breach the $2 trillion market cap. NVIDIA has been riding an incredibly successful and very dominant ride to the AI GPU champion, fueling its financial growth like rocket fuel.

The mega-success of its Hopper H100 AI GPU and its upcoming Blackwell GPU architecture with the B100, B200, and GB200 chips all arriving later this year, NVIDIA is completely unstoppable at this point. We've also got next-gen GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" gaming GPUs coming out later this year, and more offerings of RTX 50 series GPUs in 2025.

NVIDIA recently teased its next-generation Rubin R100 AI GPU that will come out in 2025, rocking next-gen, ultra-fast HBM4 memory. Between then and now, we're going to experience the releases of the B100, B200, and GB200 AI chips, which is going to see the company enjoy even more success, and I'm sure that market cap is going to continue to explode.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang was recently interviewed, where he had nothing but great things to say about Taiwan, as most of its technologies and products are made there. Jensen said: "For over 25-years, we've been [working with companies in Taiwan]...Another reason is technology excellence. The ecosystem is unparalleled. Every aspect of building chips and building computers are located here. All the way down to the most minute, complex connectors that connect very high-speed cables are manufactured here".

