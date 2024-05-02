SK hynix says most of its HBM for 2025 is sold out already, 16-Hi HBM4 coming in 2028

SK hynix says that it's almost sold out of its 2025 HBM volume as AI demand reaches new highs, 12-Hi HBM3E production next quarter, 16-Hi HBM4 in 2028.

SK hynix has announced that almost all of its HBM volume for 2025 has been sold out, as demand for AI GPUs continues to skyrocket.

During a recent press conference, the South Korean memory giant announced plans to invest on its new M15X lab in the Cheongju and Yongin Semiconductor Cluster in Korea with advanced packaging plants in the US.

SK hynix selling out of most its 2025 HBM volume is pretty crazy, as we're not even half way through the year, and NVIDIA's beefed-up H200 AI GPU with HBM3E isn't quite here yet, and its next-gen Blackwell B200 AI GPUs with HBM3E will be launching later this year... yet SK hynix is selling HBM like they're hotcakes.

SK hynix CEO Kwak Noh-Jung said: "The HBM market is expected to continue to grow as data and (AI) model sizes increase. Annual demand growth is expected to be about 60% in the mid-to long-term".

SK hynix announced during its press conference:

The company forecasts a fast expansion of AI technology into a wider range of on-device applications such as smartphones, PCs, and automobiles from data centers now

Demand for ultra-fast, high-capacity, and low-power memory products for AI applications is expected to show an explosive increase

The company has the industry's best technologies for various products including HBM, TSV-based high-capacity DRAM, and high-performance eSSD

SK hynix is ready to provide the industry's best-customized memory solutions to customers through strategic collaboration with global business partners

On the production side, HBM from 2024 output already sold out, while that from 2025 volume almost sold out

On HBM technology side, the company planning to provide samples of 12-high HBM3E with the industry's best performance in May, enabling start of mass production in 3Q

The company aims for qualitative growth through better cost competitiveness, a higher profitability with an increase in sales of value-added products

The plan is to continue to improve financial soundness by raising the level of cash holding through a flexible investment response by changing circumstances for demand

The company is committed to contributing to the domestic economy, helping advance Korea's position as an AI memory powerhouse by growing into a trusted customer, the stable company not swayed by business circumstances in the AI era

SK hynix is also mass producing DRAM modules that are bigger than 256GB, and have already commercialized the world's fastest LPDDR5T solution for mobile devices. The company also plans to deliver multiple next-generation memory solutions including HBM4, HBM4E, LPDDR6, 300TB SSDs, CXL-Pooled Memory Solutions, and PIM (Processor-In-Memory) modules.