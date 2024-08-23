NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang to attend SEMICON Taiwan 2024: meet with SK hynix and TSMC execs

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang will fly to Taiwan for SEMICON Taiwan 2024, will meet with partners SK hynix and TSMC. SK hynix + TSMC to talk co-developed HBM.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang will be flying over to Taiwan to attend SEMICON Taiwan 2024, where he will meet with SK hynix and TSMC executives according to local media.

Jensen will reportedly meet with SK hynix's president at SEMICON, where the two will provide the world with an update on their progress, as well as working with TSMC on next-generation HBM memory chips like HBM4.

NVIDIA, TSMC and SK hynix recently formed a "triangular alliance" for a collaborative effort to make next-gen AI GPUs and next-gen HBM memory. SEMICON Taiwan 2024 is a big event for the semiconductor industry, and with the triangular alliance there, we should expect some updates to GPU and HBM roadmaps, and more.

We could even hear about the state of the B100 AI GPU being 'effectively canceled' according to an analyst, with the re-worked B200A to replace it sometime in the second half of 2025.