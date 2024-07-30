SK hynix says HBM3E expected to make up more than half of HBM shipments in 2024

SK hynix announces shipments of its new HBM3E to account for over half its HBM shipments in 2024, next-gen HBM4 is coming in 2H 2025.

SK hynix has announced that its new fifth-generation HBM3E memory is expected to make up for over half its HBM shipments in 2024.

During the company's Q2 2024 earnings call on July 25, SK hynix vice president and chief financial officer Kim Woo-hyun said: "We significantly expanded HBM3E shipments in the second quarter as demand was in full swing. In the third quarter, HBM3E shipments will significantly exceed HBM3 shipments, and HBM3E to account for more than half of our total HBM shipments in 2024, we expect".

He continued: "We have already provided HBM3E 12-layer product samples to major customers and will start volume production in the third quarter as planned. With a full product portfolio from HBM2E to HBM3E 12-speed, SK hynix plans to continue its competitive advantage in the HBM market".

We've been hearing more and more about next-gen HBM4 before we've even got HBM3E memory out the door, with NVIDIA teasing it will be using the future-gen HBM4 standard in its next-gen Rubin R100 AI GPU. SK hynix and TSMC are working together on HBM4 and semiconductor tech, as well as a new "Triangular Alliance" between SK hynix, TSMC, and NVIDIA.

An SK hynix representative said: "We expect to start shipping HBM4 12-layer products in the second half of next year. We will develop HBM4 16-layer products in preparation for demand that is expected to come out beginning from 2026. We are considering both the advanced mass reflow-molded underfill (MR-MUF) and hybrid bonding methods for packaging. We will adopt the most optimized method for our customers".