SK hynix says HBM3E expected to make up more than half of HBM shipments in 2024

SK hynix announces shipments of its new HBM3E to account for over half its HBM shipments in 2024, next-gen HBM4 is coming in 2H 2025.

Published
2 minutes & 14 seconds read time

SK hynix has announced that its new fifth-generation HBM3E memory is expected to make up for over half its HBM shipments in 2024.

During the company's Q2 2024 earnings call on July 25, SK hynix vice president and chief financial officer Kim Woo-hyun said: "We significantly expanded HBM3E shipments in the second quarter as demand was in full swing. In the third quarter, HBM3E shipments will significantly exceed HBM3 shipments, and HBM3E to account for more than half of our total HBM shipments in 2024, we expect".

He continued: "We have already provided HBM3E 12-layer product samples to major customers and will start volume production in the third quarter as planned. With a full product portfolio from HBM2E to HBM3E 12-speed, SK hynix plans to continue its competitive advantage in the HBM market".

We've been hearing more and more about next-gen HBM4 before we've even got HBM3E memory out the door, with NVIDIA teasing it will be using the future-gen HBM4 standard in its next-gen Rubin R100 AI GPU. SK hynix and TSMC are working together on HBM4 and semiconductor tech, as well as a new "Triangular Alliance" between SK hynix, TSMC, and NVIDIA.

An SK hynix representative said: "We expect to start shipping HBM4 12-layer products in the second half of next year. We will develop HBM4 16-layer products in preparation for demand that is expected to come out beginning from 2026. We are considering both the advanced mass reflow-molded underfill (MR-MUF) and hybrid bonding methods for packaging. We will adopt the most optimized method for our customers".

NEWS SOURCE:businesskorea.co.kr

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

