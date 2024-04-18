SK hynix and TSMC to work together with HBM4 and next-gen semiconductor packaging technology

SK hynix has just announced it signed a memorandum of understanding with TSMC for collaboration to make next-generation HBM memory and enhance logic and HBM integration through advanced packaging technology.

The South Korean giant is working on HBM4 right now, the sixth generation in the HBM family, and is expected for mass production in 2026 with the help of TSMC. SK hynix said that working with TSMC, combining the global leader in the AI memory space with the top global logic factory in the world, will lead to "more innovations" in HBM technology.

The collaboration is expected to enable breakthroughs in memory performance through a trilateral collaboration in product design, foundry, and memory provider with the combined powers of SK hynix and TSMC. The two companies will first focus on improving the performance of the base die that is mounted at the very bottom of the HBM package.

HBM is created by stacking a core DRAM die on top of a base die that features TSV (Through Silicon Via) technology and then vertically connecting the number of layers in the DRAM stack to the core die with TSV into an HBM package. The base die itself is located at the bottom is connected to the GPU, controlling the HBM.

SK hynix used its own proprietary technology to make base dies up to HBM3E, but the company plans to use TSMC's advanced logic process for HBM4's base die so additional functionality can be crammed into that tiny space. SK hynix and TSMC have also agreed to work on optimizing the integration of HBM from SK hynix and TSMC's advanced CoWoS (Chip on Wafter on Substrate) packaging technology.

Justin Kim, President and the Head of AI Infra, at SK hynix, said: "We expect a strong partnership with TSMC to help accelerate our efforts for open collaboration with our customers and develop the industry's best-performing HBM4. With this cooperation in place, we will strengthen our market leadership as the total AI memory provider further by beefing up competitiveness in the space of the custom memory platform".

Dr. Kevin Zhang, Senior Vice President of TSMC's Business Development and Overseas Operations Office, and Deputy Co-Chief Operating Officer, said: "TSMC and SK hynix have already established a strong partnership over the years. We've worked together in integrating the most advanced logic and state-of-the art HBM in providing the world's leading AI solutions. Looking ahead to the next-generation HBM4, we're confident that we will continue to work closely in delivering the best-integrated solutions to unlock new AI innovations for our common customers".