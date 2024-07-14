NVIDIA raises orders 25% for TSMC for its next-gen Blackwell AI GPUs amid strong AI demand

NVIDIA's next-gen Blackwell AI GPU production orders skyrocket by 25% keeping TSMC on its toes: B100, B200, GB200 to dominate the AI market in 2025.

TSMC is reportedly preparing to start production of NVIDIA's next-gen Blackwell AI GPU platform, with strong customer demand, NVIDIA has reportedly increased AI chip investment in TSMC by 25%.

In a new report from UDN, we hear that NVIDIA has amped up Blackwell AI GPU orders by 25% at TSMC. This shows that the insatiable AI demand isn't slowing down. TSMC's performance in the second half of 2024 is going to be bonkers, and 2025 will be even bigger (for both companies).

NVIDIA's next-generation Blackwell AI GPU family will usher in new performance levels, with major manufacturers like Amazon, Dell, Google, Meta, Microsoft, and more to use Blackwell AI GPUs in their new AI servers, and right now the capacity exceeds expectations.

This is why NVIDIA has been forced to increase orders at TSMC by around 25% for Blackwell AI GPUs, to meet the unstoppable demand for more, more, more AI power.

According to industry estimates, the average selling price of NVIDIA's new GB200 NVL36 server cabinet is around $1.8 million, while the monster GB200 NVL72 server cabinets cost up to $3 million each. Inside of the GB200 NVL36 server cabinet are 36 x GB200 Superchips, 18 x Grace CPUs, and 36 x B200 AI GPUs.

However, inside of NVIDIA's beefier GB200 NVL72 server cabinet, we've got 72 x GB200 Superchips, 36 Grace CPUs, and a monster 72 x B200 AI GPUs. This will bring some truly unprecedented levels of AI performance for companies, and have NVIDIA leading the AI business even more than it does now with Hopper.

NEWS SOURCE:money.udn.com

