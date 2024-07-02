Dragon Age Veilguard will let you scale and adjust enemy damage, has built-in god mode

BioWare's new Dragon Age: The Veilguard game will have a unique new difficulty option that allows players to scale and adjust tons of in-game parameters.

BioWare has baked in a number of new accessibility options into Dragon Age: The Veilguard, including a neat addition that gives players much more control over their in-game experience.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Dragon Age games haven't typically been known for their difficulty, but with a multitude of build options, team synergies, and combo effects, the RPG systems can be intricate and layered. With the new Veilguard entry, BioWare wants to allow players to better customize how they tackle everything from battle systems to navigation and everything in between.

Popular Now: Microsoft hack was worse than it seems as more customers are told their emails were stolen

As revealed in a new Game Informer feature, the new Dragon Age: The Veilguard sequel will put even more emphasis on "approachability," complete with big QoL improvements and options to scale the gameplay based on difficulty--but this balancing goes beyond combat.

Veilguard will have multiple difficulty options that adjust things like enemy damage and health on a macro level--there's an easy mode, but also a nightmare mode for seasoned vets. In between that, though, is a new option called Unbound that actually lets gamers adjust things like "wayfinding" (UI navigation settings). There's also a way to turn on auto-aim and make the parrying timings longer or shorter to potentially amp up the gameplay.

Perhaps the most interesting feature of Unbound is the ability to scale enemy and player damage--you can increase or decrease damage. Unbound also has a built-in god mode...which BioWare says isn't a cheat.

"[None of these options] are a cheat. It's an option to make sure players of all abilities can show up," said game director Corinne Busche.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is due out sometime in 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.