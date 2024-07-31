BioWare's new Dragon Age game will be a native Steam app, no EA software required

Dragon Age: The Veilguard isn't even out yet and it's already Steam Deck Verified. Plus, it won't require the EA App to run. Nice one BioWare!

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is the latest game in the long-running RPG series from BioWare, the veteran studio behind Baldur's Gate, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and Mass Effect. Dragon Age: The Veilguard is the fourth mainline entry in the series and is set to launch sometime later this year - an entire decade after the third outing.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard was recently revealed at the Xbox Summer Showcase, where the development team and EA also presented a chunk of gameplay from the game's opening captured in 4K. Naturally, the change in visual style and the fast-paced action caught fans of the series off-guard; BioWare has confirmed that it's a massive RPG with 700 characters and 140,000 lines of recorded dialogue.

There's also good news for PC gamers regarding the next Dragon Age. BioWare has confirmed that the game will be Steam Deck Verified on day one, so it can be played on the go. Plus, something else that will make, well, everyone happy.

The Steam version of Dragon Age: The Veilguard on PC will be a native, standalone version that won't require players to fire up the EA App or log in elsewhere before playing the game. This news arrives via the official X account for the game, with the team also confirming that we should expect an exact launch date and other launch information (including system requirements) later this summer.

This is excellent news as games from publishers like EA, Activision, Blizzard, and Ubisoft often release games on Steam but then force their launchers to run in the background (or foreground) as a requirement for playing. It's not strange to believe that a game released on Steam, the world's largest PC gaming platform and launcher, shouldn't require another PC gaming platform and launcher installed so you can play it on Steam.

So kudos to BioWare (and EA) for this PC gamer-friendly decision. Also, being Steam Deck Verified already bodes well for the game's optimization and performance on PC.