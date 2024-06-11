HAVN is a new premium case brand and company's first case is impressive

HAVN is a new PC case maker out of Europe, and the talented team of veterans have unveiled their first chassis - the panoramic HAVN HS 420.

Published
Updated
2 minutes & 45 seconds read time

Looking at all of the new cases at Computex this year was like visiting an aquarium, thanks to seemingly every case maker adopting the 'fishbowl' design. The new HAVN HS 420, available in black and white and with an optional VGPU kit, falls into this category - however, the new case maker's first chassis is impressive.

HAVN is a new PC chassis company, and the HAVN HS 420 is its first product.
First up, the wraparound glass panel and panoramic view are presented via a single piece of custom glass called Unisheet Heatformed Glass, with a curved bend. It's seamless with minimal distortion and no visible seam and blends perfectly with the open design that includes fan intake on the bottom of the case with vents pulling in cold air.

With 541 x 260 x 547mm dimensions, it's not SFF; there is ample room for larger GPUs, radiators, and fans to show off your build or even add a display. HAVN is a new company built by a team with several years of experience designing cases for Fractal, NZXT, Wistron, and Corning.

One feature of the HAVN HS 420 that stood out when we saw it up close at Computex 2024 was the internal angled glass panel and fans, optimized to increase thermal performance and control the airflow of both hot and cold air - you've also got vents on the rear and side panels. According to HAVN, this design and setup for vertically and horizontally mounted GPUs actively reduces the temperatures of critical components.

With easily removable top and rear panels and ample room for threading cables and adding additional storage, there's a lot to like about the HAVN HS 420. The company is looking to make its mark with its debut case when it launches sometime later this year. No pricing info is available, but as this is a premium case, we expect to see it launch at around $200 USD.

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

