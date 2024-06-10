Polar Therm is a new thermal paste designed to beat Arctic Cooling, it's from Thermal Grizzly

Polar Therm is a new thermal paste from the team at Thermal Grizzly, an affordable solution that aims to beat Arctic Cooling in price and performance.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 7 seconds read time

Value for money goes a long way when you're putting together a new build from scratch. Once you factor in the various components, the case, fans, and bits of all-in-one liquid cooling, you must also shell out for some thermal paste for optimal performance. On that front, Thermal Grizzly products are considered some of the very best. However, there are cheaper alternatives whose overall performance might not be up there - but it's decent enough for most builds.

Polar Therm from Thermal Grizzly is a new affordable option that is positioned to go head-to-head against Arctic Cooling thermal paste.
This is where Polar Therm comes in, starting with the affordable X-8 thermal past that our friends at Thermal Grizzly say offers better thermal conductivity for air and water cooling than comparatively priced Arctic Cooling products.

Polar Therm X-10 is the more premium of the two but still affordable. It offers excellent performance and a more premium product - once again, created to compete directly with Arctic Cooling.

PhaseSheet PTM thermal pads from Thermal Grizzly at Computex 2024.
It wasn't all Polar Therm from Thermal Grizzly at Computex. The company proudly displayed its thermal paste options while introducing new PhaseSheet PTM products made from "non-conducting phase change material." These thermal pads are considered durable and versatile and provide some of the best thermal conductivity in the business.

Based on what we've seen across the full range of Thermal Grizzly offerings, we'd love to get our hands on a few of these - dealing with an easily removable pad is much easier than dealing with thermal paste in many situations.

