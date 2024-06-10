NVIDIA hits record-breaking $3 trillion market cap, each NVIDIA employee is worth over $100M

NVIDIA now has a market cap of over $3 trillion, thanks to the insatiable AI GPU demand that has been fueling the money for the last 12 months.

NVIDIA stock has increased by over a whopping 3224% in the last 5 years, with the company splitting its stock 10-to-1 later this month. NVIDIA isn't the only one in the $3 trillion+ milestone club, with Apple hitting $3 trillion in market cap during intraday trading in January 2022, while Microsoft hit $3 trillion in January 2024.

It was only back in February 2024 that NVIDIA reached a $2 trillion market cap... and now, just months later, another $1 trillion has been added for the glorious milestone of $3+ trillion. This is all with the current-gen Hopper H100 AI GPU absolutely dominating -- with estimates that NVIDIA has 90%+ of the AI GPU market share -- with the beefed-up H200 AI GPU coming soon, and the next-gen Blackwell GPU architecture coming soon.

Blackwell being unleashed will include the B100 and B200 AI GPUs, as well as the GB200 Superchip, which will be powering next-generation GB200 AI server cabinets later this year. We are to expect GB200 AI server cabinets to start flooding companies in 2025, which means we're in for an exciting next 6-18 months from NVIDIA... and then throw in the next-gen GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" gaming GPUs that will debut later this year, with more models being unleashed in 2025, NVIDIA is in for a wild, wild ride my friends.