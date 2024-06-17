NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says company's $100 billion revenue is mostly manufactured in Taiwan

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says that the company's $100 billion revenue mostly manufactured in Taiwan, adds how AI has helped Taiwan and Taiwanese companies.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang made quite the famous trip to Taiwan this year, not just for Computex 2024, but to meet important tech partners in the country.

During his time, Jensen was interviewed by local media where he said that NVIDIA's annual growth exceeds $100 billion with various GPUs and AI GPUs, and that most of them are made in Taiwan. AI applications have benefitted Taiwan, and Taiwanese companies can thrive in the AI wave, reports CNA.

Jensen said that the AI era is a new beginning, something that NVIDIA has been preparing for a very long time now. Taiwan's technology industry is fully committed to the future of AI, with Jensen saying during a recent interview: "I am very happy to see this phenomenon".

The NVIDIA CEO pointed out that the company's partners are actively launching new products and that NVIDIA's operating growth exceeds $100 billion, most of which are produced in Taiwan. Jensen talked about having strong competitors in the market for NVIDIA but reiterated that Team Green is the market leader, not a sharetaker. NVIDIA leads the market, it doesn't follow... and the AI GPU is an absolute monster that NVIDIA is absolutely dominating.

Jensen added that young people in the world, today should be encouraged to "enjoy the game rather than the score" and to do their best, choose the right courses throughout school, do their homework, and try their best to focus on being a good student. The results will show themselves, said Jensen.

As for the NVIDIA CEO himself, he said he will continue to challenge himself, explore the unknown, and to "do things that others have not done". He hopes that NVIDIA will be willing to accept failure, and learn during the process, versus just pursuing financial growth.