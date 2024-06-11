AMD Ryzen 9000 X3D processors release date rumors spark after Computex 2024

Computex 2024 has wrapped up and one unnamed source has said that AMD is gearing up to release its new Zen 5 CPU platform sooner than previous thought.

Computex 2024 has finally wrapped up, and the madness of the AI-based announcements from various companies has returned to a steady yet exponentially growing stream. Amongst the talk of new AI innovations was CPU hardware - new chips from both Intel and AMD.

AMD Ryzen 9000 X3D processors release date rumors spark after Computex 2024 6515656
A new rumor has surfaced from Club386, who said they spoke to an unnamed source at Computex that informed them AMD was planning on releasing its new 3D V-cache-equipped version of new Ryzen 9000 processors sometime in September. If this rumor is true, AMD would have achieved a new record in terms of how soon they release the X3D version of new CPU generations. For example, AMD released the X3D version for its Zen 3 CPUs 18 months later, while Zen 4 was six months later.

So, what models of new Ryzen 9000 series CPUs will be getting the extra 64MB slices of extra L3 cache? Judging from what has already been announced by AMD, it won't be surprising if the company's top contending CPUs are selected, which appear to be the 16-core Ryzen 9 9950X3D, 12-core 9900X3D and an 8-core 9800X3D. That doesn't rule out the possibility of some mid-range CPUs getting some X3D variants, as AMD did say they were currently testing "cool differentiators" with the cache technology.

