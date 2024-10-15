All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
TT Show Episode 55 - Arrow Lake, GeForce RTX 5070, and Google's Pixel smartphone tracking
ASRock Z890 Taichi AQUA motherboard - USB-C only, detachable VRM, and M.2 water block

ASRock's Z890 Taichi AQUA motherboard is all USB-C, with the rear panel featuring ten Type-C connections and not a single USB Type-A port.

With Intel unveiling its new Intel Core Ultra 200S desktop processors and Arrow Lake's imminent arrival, we've also seen an onslaught of new motherboards for the new Z890 chipset announced. Multiple impressive boards are coming; however, the new ASRock Z890 Taichi AQUA might just be the one to turn a few heads - especially when you look at the rear IO and its features.

ASRock says that with this board, you've got "plenty of Type-C," but if you glance at the rear IO panel, you'll notice that it's exclusively USB Type-C with ten ports available - including dual Thunderbolt 4 ports. By not including even one or two traditional USB Type-A ports, this is a deliberate design choice by ASRock and one that is impressive. Type-C is the future, after all.

The front IO or case supports up to four USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A connections, so there is some support if you need one. Standing out from the pack doesn't stop with USB Type-C; the ASRock Z890 Taichi AQUA has another trick up its sleeve.

The hint is in the name AQUA. Yes, this motherboard includes a water block for the VRM and what ASRock calls the "first detachable M.2 water block for a Gen5 SSD." This is a stylish board for those looking to assemble a closed-loop system with a water-cooled CPU, GPU, VRM, and storage.

ASRock is releasing a range of new Z890 Taichi motherboards, including ones built for overclocking and the latest versions of its popular Taichi and Taichi Light models.

NEWS SOURCE:asrock.com

