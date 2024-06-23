GIGABYTE launches Radeon PRO W7900 Dual Slot AI TOP 48G with 48GB of GDDR6 with ECC support

GIGABYTE introduces Radeon PRO W7900 DS and W7800 AI TOP graphics cards with 32GB and 48GB of VRAM, respectively. AI TOP 48G is the new flagship PRO card.

GIGABYTE has just introduced its new Radeon PRO W7900 Dual Slot AI TOP 48G and Radeon PRO W7800 AI TOP 32G for workstation users, professionals, content creators, and AI developers. Check them out:

The new Radeon PRO W7900 Dual Slot AI TOP 48G has 48GB of GDDR6 memory, and is a smaller version of the original Radeon PRO W7900 workstation card. GIGABYTE is sticking pretty close to AMD's own reference design, with a black blower-style cooler and dual-slot design. There's a nice big "AI TOP" sticker on top, because this is an AI TOP graphics card.

Inside, the card has the Navi 31 GPU with 6144 shaders, and 48GB of GDDR6 memory with ECC support on a 384-bit memory bus with up to 864GB/sec of memory bandwidth.

GIGABYTE's new Radeon PRO W7900 Dual Slot AI TOP 48G (source: GIGABYTE)
GIGABYTE's new Radeon PRO W7900 Dual Slot AI TOP 48G (source: GIGABYTE)

There's 3 x DisplayPort 2.1 outputs, and a single Mini DisplayPort 2.1 output, with support for up to 4 x 4K 120Hz displays, or dual 6K 60Hz displays. A single monitor will also pump out 8K 60Hz or even 12K at 120Hz. The GIGABYTE Radeon PRO W7900 Dual Slot AI TOP 48G has dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors and a 295W TBP.

  • Powered by AMD Radeon™ PRO W7900
  • Integrated with 48GB GDDR6 384-bit memory interface
  • Designed For AI Computing
  • Turbo Fan cooling system
  • All copper cooling & metal frame
  • Double ball bearing fan
  • Protection metal back plate
GIGABYTE launches Radeon PRO W7900 Dual Slot AI TOP 48G with 48GB of GDDR6 with ECC support 19
  • Professional-level graphics card: Crafted with premium-grade components, the graphics card delivers unparalleled stability and endurance, far surpassing consumer-grade offerings. Additionally, ECC memory's error correction technology effectively reduces AI training errors, ensuring precise and reliable training outcomes.
  • Massive 48GB VRAM: With support for up to four graphics cards, you can achieve a maximum memory capacity of 192GB, offering significant advantages for large AI model training.
  • Double Ball Bearing Fan: The most stable and durable fan structure, ideal for uninterrupted long-term operation.
  • Verified by GIGABYTE AI Testing: The graphics card has passed GIGABYTE's high-quality verification and undergone specialized simulation tests for AI computing scenarios to ensure optimal performance during AI operations.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, tomshardware.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

