GIGABYTE launches Radeon PRO W7900 Dual Slot AI TOP 48G with 48GB of GDDR6 with ECC support

GIGABYTE has just introduced its new Radeon PRO W7900 Dual Slot AI TOP 48G and Radeon PRO W7800 AI TOP 32G for workstation users, professionals, content creators, and AI developers. Check them out:
The new Radeon PRO W7900 Dual Slot AI TOP 48G has 48GB of GDDR6 memory, and is a smaller version of the original Radeon PRO W7900 workstation card. GIGABYTE is sticking pretty close to AMD's own reference design, with a black blower-style cooler and dual-slot design. There's a nice big "AI TOP" sticker on top, because this is an AI TOP graphics card.
Inside, the card has the Navi 31 GPU with 6144 shaders, and 48GB of GDDR6 memory with ECC support on a 384-bit memory bus with up to 864GB/sec of memory bandwidth.
There's 3 x DisplayPort 2.1 outputs, and a single Mini DisplayPort 2.1 output, with support for up to 4 x 4K 120Hz displays, or dual 6K 60Hz displays. A single monitor will also pump out 8K 60Hz or even 12K at 120Hz. The GIGABYTE Radeon PRO W7900 Dual Slot AI TOP 48G has dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors and a 295W TBP.
- Powered by AMD Radeon™ PRO W7900
- Integrated with 48GB GDDR6 384-bit memory interface
- Designed For AI Computing
- Turbo Fan cooling system
- All copper cooling & metal frame
- Double ball bearing fan
- Protection metal back plate
- Professional-level graphics card: Crafted with premium-grade components, the graphics card delivers unparalleled stability and endurance, far surpassing consumer-grade offerings. Additionally, ECC memory's error correction technology effectively reduces AI training errors, ensuring precise and reliable training outcomes.
- Massive 48GB VRAM: With support for up to four graphics cards, you can achieve a maximum memory capacity of 192GB, offering significant advantages for large AI model training.
- Double Ball Bearing Fan: The most stable and durable fan structure, ideal for uninterrupted long-term operation.
- Verified by GIGABYTE AI Testing: The graphics card has passed GIGABYTE's high-quality verification and undergone specialized simulation tests for AI computing scenarios to ensure optimal performance during AI operations.