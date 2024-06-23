GIGABYTE launches Radeon PRO W7900 Dual Slot AI TOP 48G with 48GB of GDDR6 with ECC support

GIGABYTE introduces Radeon PRO W7900 DS and W7800 AI TOP graphics cards with 32GB and 48GB of VRAM, respectively. AI TOP 48G is the new flagship PRO card.

GIGABYTE has just introduced its new Radeon PRO W7900 Dual Slot AI TOP 48G and Radeon PRO W7800 AI TOP 32G for workstation users, professionals, content creators, and AI developers. Check them out:

The new Radeon PRO W7900 Dual Slot AI TOP 48G has 48GB of GDDR6 memory, and is a smaller version of the original Radeon PRO W7900 workstation card. GIGABYTE is sticking pretty close to AMD's own reference design, with a black blower-style cooler and dual-slot design. There's a nice big "AI TOP" sticker on top, because this is an AI TOP graphics card.

Inside, the card has the Navi 31 GPU with 6144 shaders, and 48GB of GDDR6 memory with ECC support on a 384-bit memory bus with up to 864GB/sec of memory bandwidth.

GIGABYTE's new Radeon PRO W7900 Dual Slot AI TOP 48G (source: GIGABYTE)

There's 3 x DisplayPort 2.1 outputs, and a single Mini DisplayPort 2.1 output, with support for up to 4 x 4K 120Hz displays, or dual 6K 60Hz displays. A single monitor will also pump out 8K 60Hz or even 12K at 120Hz. The GIGABYTE Radeon PRO W7900 Dual Slot AI TOP 48G has dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors and a 295W TBP.

Powered by AMD Radeon™ PRO W7900

Integrated with 48GB GDDR6 384-bit memory interface

Designed For AI Computing

Turbo Fan cooling system

All copper cooling & metal frame

Double ball bearing fan

Protection metal back plate

