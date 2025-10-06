MaxSun unveils single-slot, liquid-cooled Intel Arc B60 48GB, allows for 7 x GPU configurations

MaxSun is using Abee's liquid-cooling solution for Intel Arc Pro B60 48GB Turbo cards, reduces thickness down to just a single-slot card.

TL;DR: MaxSun introduces the single-slot, liquid-cooled Intel Arc Pro B60 48GB Liquid Edition GPU, enabling up to 7-way GPU setups with 336GB GDDR6 memory on a W790 motherboard. This compact, efficient design offers enhanced cooling and performance for scalable AI and rendering workstations, priced around $1300-$1500 each.

MaxSun has another announcement today, with new single-slot, liquid-cooled Intel Arc Pro B60 48GB graphics cards, which allow for huge 7-way GPU installations. Check it out:

MaxSun once again teamed with Japanese hardware manufacturer Abee to use its liquid cooling solution on its Intel Arc Pro B60 48GB card, with the normal Turbo Edition featuring a dual-slot cooling solution, the new Arc Pro B60 48G Liquid Edition is a nice-and-tight single-slot GPU solution.

The GPUs themselves have connectors for the liquid loop on the right, making sure the complete cooling setup can be installed easily inside of the Abee Designer C700W PC chassis. This chassis is the same one MaxSun is using for its new AI workstation -- which has 4 x Arc Pro B60 48GB Turbo GPUs installed -- but the new single-slot cards are an even better option for a truly insane workstation PC.

MaxSun's new single-slot Arc Pro Dual B60 48GB Liquid Edition can be used in 7-way GPU configurations on its W790 motherboard, meaning there is a total of 336GB of GDDR6 memory. This is 1.75x more than the 192GB of VRAM that the 4-way solution shares when in regular dual-slot form inside of MaxSun's new AI workstation PC.

As for pricing, we should expect the Arc Pro Dual B60 48GB Liquid Edition to cost around $1300 to $1500 per GPU, so if you were looking at building a new AI workstation with 7 of these liquid-cooled bad boys inside, you're looking at around $10,000 just on GPUs alone.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In the X post, the company explains: "Thinner. Quieter. More Efficient. The MAXSUN Intel Arc Pro B60 48G Turbo Edition delivers workstation-class reliability, supporting up to 4 cards on the W790 motherboard for scalable AI and rendering performance".

"With abee's Liquid Edition redesign, the same B60 evolves into a slimmer and more efficient solution - engineered to fit seamlessly across all 7 full-speed PCIe 5.0 x16 slots. This innovation enables smarter cooling, higher efficiency, and uncompromised performance. It's the synergy of MAXSUN performance and abee design - creating AI workstation solutions built for the future".

MaxSun explains: "With abee's Liquid Edition redesign, the same B60 evolves into a slimmer and more efficient solution - engineered to fit seamlessly across all 7 full-speed PCIe 5.0 x16 slots. This innovation enables smarter cooling, higher efficiency, and uncompromised performance".