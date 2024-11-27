All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Software & Apps

Microsoft's latest Windows 11 update is causing more headaches for users

Microsoft's Windows 11 24H2 update is causing some problems for users who have taken to Microsoft's forums and Reddit to voice their concerns.

TL;DR: Microsoft is addressing several issues in Windows 11 24H2, including bugs affecting administrative privileges and USB connectivity. The update has been blocked on devices using the eSCL protocol due to compatibility problems.

Microsoft is currently working out several key problems with Windows 11 24H2, the company's latest version of Windows 11.

According to Redmond, the latest Windows 11 24H2 update contains several bugs that result in some issues presenting themselves within the operating system. Users have previously reported that if administrative privileges weren't granted, it would be difficult to change the time zone in the Date & Time view, which Microsoft confirmed was the case but only within the Settings app. This problem, along with others widely reported by users on Microsoft's community forums and Reddit, was confirmed by Microsoft in a Windows health release on Friday last week.

Some of the most prominent issues were related to USB connectivity issues, which Microsoft has responded to by blocking the Windows 11 24H2 update on computers with USB scanners that support the eSCL protocol, which is a driverless scanning protocol that works over Ethernet, Wi-Fi, and USB connections. Windows 24H2 users began reporting compatibility problems with a wide list of devices approximately a month ago, and the list covers devices such as multi-function printers, scanners, modems, and network-connected devices that utilize the eSCL protocol.

Microsoft explained the issue in its Windows health update, where it said the issue lies with the operating system failing to switch from an eSCL to USB mode.

"After installing Windows 11, version 24H2, you might experience issues discovering USB connected devices that support the eSCL (eScanner Communication Language) scan protocol," Microsoft wrote. "You might observe that your device does not discover the USB connected peripheral and the device discovery does not complete."

Microsoft's List of Confirmed Windows 11 24H2 Issues

NEWS SOURCES:bleepingcomputer.com, reddit.com, learn.microsoft.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

