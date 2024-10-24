All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
CPU, APU & Chipsets

Microsoft shows how much faster Windows 11 24H2 updates are - nearly 50% quicker, in fact

In tests against 22H2, Microsoft demonstrated that cumulative updates in 24H2 were rattled through around 45% faster (with quicker reboots, too).

Microsoft shows how much faster Windows 11 24H2 updates are - nearly 50% quicker, in fact
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech Reporter
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time

Windows 11 24H2 brings in a bunch of new features, and one of them is faster ('checkpoint') cumulative updates, with Microsoft outlining just how much nippier such upgrades have got with the new version of its desktop OS.

Shiny happy person watching their Surface tablet update much faster (Image Credit: Microsoft)
2

Shiny happy person watching their Surface tablet update much faster (Image Credit: Microsoft)

In a blog post, Steve DiAcetis, Principal Program Manager Lead at Microsoft, explains that version 24H2 brings in both quicker installation of updates, and swifter post-installation reboots, alongside reductions in CPU resource usage during an upgrade.

How much of a speed boost are we looking at? Microsoft demonstrates a test scenario of a Windows 11 24H2 PC on the February 2024 security base image being upgraded to the March security update.

Microsoft explains:

"We were able to integrate our new servicing stack into Windows 11, version 22H2 to allow us to test an identical security update payload installation with the old versus new servicing stack. We then compared Windows 11, version 22H2 servicing stack against the changes we made in Windows 11, version 24H2."

The result was that the installation was achieved in a far more timely manner, with Windows 11 24H2 being 45.6% faster, and the reboot after the update was much quicker with 24H2, also, to the tune of 39.7% faster. CPU usage time also clocked in at 15.3% less with 24H2, so this is a pretty impressive improvement - with the usual caveats about a company's own benchmarking taken into account.

A second similar test, albeit with a different spin in that it was updating a very out-of-date system, found similar results - a 43.6% faster install, 33.5% faster reboot, and in this case, a whopping 25% less CPU usage time.

Microsoft also notes that feature update downloads are smaller by approximately 200MB with Windows 11 24H2, and that helps to speed things up a bit too - maybe by quite a bit if you have a sluggish internet connection.

Read more: Windows 11 24H2 arrives out of the blue - here's what to expect on normal (non-Copilot+) PCs

Photo of the Windоws 11 Home for sale

Windоws 11 Home

Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$119.99
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/23/2024 at 12:48 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:techcommunity.microsoft.com, neowin.net, microsoft.com

Tech Reporter

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

Darren's Computer

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles