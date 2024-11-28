All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 update that prevents a brand of PC from shutting down

Microsoft's latest Windows 11 update is causing problems for specific brands of PCs, with reports stating affected machines are unable to shutdown.

TL;DR: Windows 11 24H2, available in the preview channel, has issues confirmed by Microsoft, notably affecting Dell PCs' shutdown and sleep functions due to compatibility problems with Dell Encryption. Dell has released an updated app version to resolve these issues, automatically updating affected systems.

Windows 11 24H2 is Microsoft's latest update that's currently available in the company preview channel for those that wish to opt-in to the Windows Insider Programme.

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 update that prevents a brand of PC from shutting down 65151665
2

However, Windows 11 24H2 has been riddled with problems, most of which have been identified and confirmed by Microsoft, with fixes meant to be on the way. One of the biggest problems with 24H2 is the seemingly widespread error that stops PCs and laptops made by Dell from shutting down or even entering sleep mode.

The problem was first discovered by Windows Latest and later confirmed by Dell in an official statement on the company's website. According to the reports, the problem can be traced back to the Dell Encryption app and the latest installation of Windows 11 24H2. Compatibility errors between these two resulted in affected Dell systems being unable to shutdown.

Dell confirmed that when "Dell Encryption v11.10 is installed on Windows 11 24H2, the Hibernate function does not put the computer into hibernation, and shutdown does not shut the computer down. Dell Encryption v11.9 and earlier are not compatible with 24H2 and should not be installed on those computers." Thankfully, Dell has already rolled out a new version of the Dell Encryption app, and machines that detect an outdated version of the software will automatically download the new version.

