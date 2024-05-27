Gen 9 consoles to hit 111 million in 2024, 175 million by 2027, analyst firm predicts

GTA VI is expected to have a 'very significant attach rate' for Gen 9 consoles, which are expected to rise from 77 million in 2023 to 111 million in 2024.

The total installed base of 9th generation consoles is expected to break 111 million by the end of 2024, new reports from Take-Two Interactive indicate.

Take-Two Interactive's latest Q4 earnings call revealed an interesting snippet on console market expectations. During the call, TTWO CEO Strauss Zelnick gave out IDG's console expansion forecasts for the current 9th hardware generation. These numbers combine both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S console sales.

IDG expects the installed base for the 9th console generation to reach 111 million by the end of calendar 2024, up +37% from the previous figure given by Zelnick. The most eye-opening figure is for 2027 and beyond, where the 9th gen console installed base is expected to jump to 175 million.

Below is a quick transcription of what was said during the call, courtesy of Seeking Alpha:

Omar Dessouky, Analyst, Bank of America Securities

"...Along kind of the same lines, I think a lot of people are going to be super excited about GTA VI coming out. Do you make any assumptions about perhaps a reacceleration of growth in the console installed base or console sales because your title may bring a lot of lapsed gamers back into the ecosystem in your forecasts?

Strauss Zelnick, CEO, Take-Two Interactive